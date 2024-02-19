Google will finally launch this feature that has been waiting for several years on smartphones

Android smartphone owners have been waiting for years for an update to come very soon.

While the battle between Apple and Android is the subject of much debate online, it is generally accepted that messages on iOS are often better than their Android equivalents. These famous blue chat bubbles are even subject to a lot of mockery from some iPhone owners, since they allow several very practical features.

Messaging on an Android smartphone is convenient, but doesn't have as many updates and features as messaging on an iPhone. A fact that is likely to change in the coming weeks if we are to believe the information from the TheSpAndroid blog!

These experts, specializing in new features coming to Android, have spotted a highly anticipated future update for messages on Android smartphones. The latter is even so obvious that one might wonder why it was not integrated years ago!

According to research from TheSpAndroid, Google is preparing to finally add the possibility of editing messages already sent to the "Messages" application which equips all Android smartphones. Simply hold your recently sent message and select "edit message" to correct it.

Although the feature is currently present in the future update of "Messages", the latter does not work yet. It's a safe bet that the developers of the application are still working on it as we write these lines. TheSpAndroid experts have noticed, however, that if the function is not activated for your recipients, they receive your edited message as a new message.

It is still difficult to know when this update will arrive on our smartphones and what the related restrictions will be. Can we, for example, modify a message sent several weeks ago? Or will we have time to change our message? You will have to wait until Google's official announcement to find out more.