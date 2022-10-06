Google Pixel Watch: Meet Google's First Smartwatch

PIXEL WATCH. Google has just announced its first connected watch. Discover the brand new Google Pixel Watch, designed to accompany the firm's new smartphones.

[Updated Oct 6, 2022 5:03 PM] The Google Pixel Watch has finally been officially announced by Google. This first connected watch entirely supervised by the manufacturer is distinguished in particular by a sober design, which is reminiscent of the firm's telephones. Widely presented during an online conference this Thursday, October 6, the Google Pixel Watch intends to accompany new owners of Pixel phones.

The Google Pixel Watch isn't the only product that was announced at the "Made by Google" conference on October 6. The manufacturer also presented its two new smartphones: the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. You can find all the information on these new devices in our dedicated article.

The Google Pixel Watch features Wear OS. This operating system, created by Google, already equips many connected watches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch or some Fossil. Wear OS allows the Google Pixel Watch to act as a smartwatch with your various devices, as well as your home. The firm has particularly focused on accessories and connected housing, since you can control your home via the Google Home application which will be available for the Pixel Watch.

Regarding its sports functions, the Google Pixel Watch is compatible with the FitBit service to track your movements and exercises. The official presentation of the watch included a demonstration with sports activity monitoring, a heart rate monitor and sleep monitoring. Essential functions nowadays for a connected watch that wishes to address athletes.

The Google Pixel Watch will be offered with a 4G/LTE option. The latter will allow you to take advantage of the many applications of the connected watch without needing your smartphone nearby. You will be able to control your music or your notifications while leaving your phone at home.

Leaks of the Google Pixel Watch design turned out to be true. The watch approaches a fairly simple design with a silicone strap in flashy colors and a rounded dial, although other straps are already planned for sale. On the button side, the Google Pixel Watch has a crown on the right side that will allow you to navigate through the different menus of the available applications.

The color of the Pixel Watch dial is fully customizable. You will have the choice between different watch faces offered by Google, whether it is a digital or analog display. The styles are varied and oscillate between fairly modern styles or closer to a classic watch. The Pixel Watch's face remains fairly minimalist, but features multiple displays such as time, date, steps taken, and your heart rate. The typography used is reminiscent of the basic one present on the Google Pixel 6 or 7.

Although the Google Pixel Watch was unveiled this Thursday, October 6, we will have to wait a little longer to get our hands on it. The Google Pixel Watch will be officially available from Thursday, October 13. Pre-order offers will however be available at several merchants such as Amazon, Fnac or Boulanger. We'll update this article with any early availability to reserve your Google Pixel Watch.

This is one of the questions that came up the most before the announcement of the Pixel Watch. How will the latter position itself in relation to the main market players such as Samsung, Apple or Garmin? The Google firm has confirmed that the Pixel Watch will be available from 356 euros. The watch will be delivered with a compatible silicone strap as well as a USB-C charging base.