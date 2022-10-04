Google Pixel Watch: all the info before the official conference

PIXEL WATCH. The new Google Pixel Watch connected watch should be presented to the public this Thursday, October 6th. Discover all the first information already available.

The Google Pixel Watch would be the very first connected watch from the manufacturer. At the center of many rumors since its first presentation, the Pixel Watch should be officially presented to the public this Thursday, October 6. Google is notably planning a conference centered not only on the watch, but also on its new Pixel 7 phones that will accompany the release of the latter.

The Google Pixel Watch features Wear OS. This operating system, created by Google, already equips many connected watches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch or some Fossil. Wear OS allows the Google Pixel Watch to act as a smartwatch with your various devices, as well as your home. The firm has particularly focused on accessories and connected housing, since you can control your home via the Google Home application which will be available for the Pixel Watch.

Regarding its sports functions, the Google Pixel Watch is compatible with the FitBit service to track your movements and exercises. The official presentation of the watch included a demonstration with sports activity monitoring, a heart rate monitor and sleep monitoring. Essential functions nowadays for a connected watch that wishes to address athletes.

Google will not have addressed the storage capacity of the Pixel Watch. According to several rumors, the connected watch would be provided with 32 GB of space, which places it at the level of the famous Apple Watch, and far ahead of the Galaxy Watch4 from Samsung.

Leaks of the Google Pixel Watch design turned out to be true. The watch approaches a fairly simple design with a silicone strap in flashy colors and a rounded dial. On the button side, the Google Pixel Watch has a crown on the right side that will certainly allow you to navigate through the various menus of the available applications.

The Google Pixel Watch had also been seen in the United States, and more specifically in a restaurant. This copy, which seems to have been forgotten by a customer, allows you to get a better idea of ​​​​the design of the Pixel Watch. Contacted by several specialized sites, the managers of the restaurant in question made it possible to take several shots in order to compare the Pixel Watch with other connected watches such as a Galaxy Watch or an Apple Watch.

The Pixel Watch face was also unveiled at the Google I/O conference. The latter remains minimalist, but has several displays such as the time, date, steps taken, and your heart rate. The typography used is reminiscent of the basic one present on the Google Pixel 6.

Although the Google Pixel Watch was unveiled at the Google I/O conference in May, you will have to wait a bit before you can get it! If several Internet users imagined an exit alongside the Google Pixel 6a, the firm finally decided to wait a little longer to release its first connected watch. The Google Pixel Watch will be officially presented this Thursday, October 6. The first rumors speak in particular of a release for October 13th.

It's still a bit early to say the price of the Google Pixel Watch. Although the watch was officially presented in May 2022, the firm has kept the information relating to its price well. Several experts are counting on a price of around $300, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out the official price of the Google Pixel Watch.

One of the big questions about the Pixel Watch is its battery life. The 9to5Google site, a specialist in the firm's products, indicates that the watch in question would have a 300 mAh battery. A reassuring figure, which places it above the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch4 in particular in terms of autonomy (if the latter is well managed by the device).