Google Pixel Watch 2: price, release date, info...

PIXEL WATCH 2. A few weeks before the official announcement of the Pixel Watch 2 by Google, the internet giant unveils its new connected watch.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is now officially revealed and we even have its pre-order date. It will be presented on October 4, 2023, with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones, but also the latest version of Android. Be careful, this information should still be taken with a pinch of salt, even if the photos remain official; because posted by Google on its social networks.

You will have to wait until October 4, 2023 to watch the official announcement of the Pixel Watch 2, however, numerous leaks are already circulating on social networks. Google has already revealed the design of its future connected watch, and it shares a lot of resemblance with the first Pixel Watch.

Even if the information remains to be taken more or less seriously, we already know a lot about the Google Watch Pixel 2. The new connected watch promises fast charging, as well as improved autonomy. It is equipped with 2 to 3 GB of RAM as well as 32 GB of storage. The colors apparently remain the same as for the first Pixel Watch. There would also be a new nanochip that will ensure more power for the watch.

Everything will depend on Google. However, prices should start from 379 euros (same price as the Wi-Fi version of the Google Pixel Watch 1) and 429 euros. (For the MTE version of the first of the name.) Rumors are circulating that an “ultimate” version of the watch would also be presented during the Google conference.

The first Pixel Watch was announced during the “Made by Google” conference on October 6, 2022. The manufacturer also presented its two new smartphones there: the Google Pixel 7 as well as the Google Pixel 7 Pro. You can find all the information on these devices in our dedicated article.

The Google Pixel Watch features Wear OS. This operating system, created by Google, already equips a good number of connected watches such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch or certain Fossils. Wear OS allows the Google Pixel Watch to act as a smartwatch with your various devices, as well as your home. The firm has particularly focused on connected accessories and housing, since you will be able to control your home via the Google Home application which will be available for the Pixel Watch.

Regarding its sports functions, the Google Pixel Watch 1 is compatible with the FitBit service to track your movements and exercises. The official presentation of the watch included a demonstration with sports activity monitoring, a heart rate monitor and sleep monitoring. Essential functions today for a connected watch aimed at athletes.

The Google Pixel Watch will be offered with a 4G/LTE option. The latter will allow you to take advantage of the many applications of the connected watch without needing your smartphone nearby. You will be able to control your music or your notifications while leaving your phone at home.

Google Pixel Watch design leaks turned out to be true. The watch sports a fairly simple design with a silicone strap in flashy colors and a rounded dial, although other straps are already planned for sale. As for the buttons, the Google Pixel Watch has a crown on the right side which will allow you to navigate through the different menus of the available applications.

The Pixel Watch face color is fully customizable. You will have the choice between different dials offered by Google, whether it is a digital or analog display. The styles are varied and oscillate between fairly modern styles or those closer to a classic watch. The Pixel Watch 1 dial remains quite minimalist, but has several displays such as time, date, steps taken, and your heart rate. The typography used is reminiscent of the basic typography on the Google Pixel 6 or 7.

Although the Google Pixel Watch was unveiled on Thursday October 6, 2022, you will have to wait a little longer to get your hands on it. The Google Pixel Watch will be officially available starting Thursday, October 13. No pre-order offers are available on the watch, only on the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones which were announced at the same time as the Pixel Watch.

This is one of the questions that came up the most before the announcement of the Pixel Watch. How will the latter position itself in relation to the main market players such as Samsung, Apple and Garmin? Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch is available from 379 euros. The watch comes with a compatible silicone strap (two different sizes) as well as a USB-C charging base.