Google Pixel 7: follow the announcement live

PIXEL 7. Google has confirmed that the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones will be showcased at a conference on October 6. Back on these very promising devices.

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro phones will be officially announced this Thursday. The firm plans to reveal all the information on these new phones in a conference to follow live from 4 p.m. Other products such as the famous Google Pixel Watch, the manufacturer's first connected watch, should also appear during the presentation.

Although the Google Pixel 7 and its Pro counterpart are not expected for several weeks, they have already been leaking on the web for a few days! Several prototypes and versions of the Google Pixel 7 have ended up on sale on specialized sites, and it is therefore possible to know all the characteristics of the phone. Find all the information, prices, and release date of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google has already communicated somewhat on its new phone, the Google Pixel 7. This new product to come very soon was the surprise of a conference of the manufacturer, where several visuals were presented to the public. The Google Pixel 7, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, thus seem above all to take up the main lines initiated with their predecessor, while improving certain weaknesses. A choice that could well pay off as the Google Pixel 6 were critically acclaimed when they were released.

The Google Pixel 7 screen should therefore still be an FHD panel, but 6.3 inches, which is a bit smaller than its predecessor! However, its refresh rate should always be capped at 90 Hz. The 120 Hz mode is reserved for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

There is therefore no doubt that Google will bet once again on the photo for its future Pixel 7. The manufacturer has already made a solid reputation in the field for several years by betting on an excellent image processing algorithm. The Google Pixel 7 would thus be equipped with three photo modules, as was the case for the previous generation of Pixel phones:

The design of the Google Pixel 7 shouldn't see too many changes. The screen of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would thus be taken from the older generation, while the photo module would evolve slightly to reveal the sensors in the form of a small pill on the back.

The other major novelty expected for the Google Pixel 7 lies in its chip. Google is planning a new Google Tensor G2 processor which should have better performance than its predecessor. Excellent news, since the previous Google Pixels excelled in photography, in particular thanks to the software processing of their previous processor.

We will also have to see if Google improves the battery and the autonomy of the Google Pixel 7, since the previous generation had been singled out on this point in particular! The firm promises a 4700 mAh battery, which is a very small improvement over last year, and the 4600 mAh of the Pixel 6.

We have been talking a lot in the singular since the beginning of this article, but Google has announced the upcoming release of two Pixel 7! In all likelihood, the Google Pixel 7 Pro would be unveiled at the same time as its little brother. Information about the Pixel 7 Pro is also widely distributed on the web.

The design of the Google Pixel 7 Pro should also take over from its predecessor. The firm intends to continue the excellent momentum initiated with the Pixel 6 Pro. We should therefore still have a 6.7-inch QHD screen that can go up to 120 Hz in terms of refresh rate. Google's new phone will therefore still have an additional photo module on the back compared to the basic version, but with a revised rear design.

On the camera side, the Google Pixel 7 will still have four sensors, making it the best of the line for budding photographers. The specifications are also similar to the previous generation, but the device will be able to count on the new Google Tensor G2 processor to offer superb shots.

Although the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are not yet available, their data sheet seems to have already leaked online! Several leakers and specialized journalists have got their hands on product presentation files on the sidelines of the official conference on the Google Pixel 7. It is thus possible to find the technical data sheet of the devices.

The Google Pixel 7 is not yet released that many Internet users are already wondering about the continuation of Google's strategy in terms of mobile telephony. The firm has accustomed us to offering flagship phones each year (Google Pixel 5, Pixel 6...) followed by new, more affordable versions (Google Pixel 5a, Pixel 6a...). It would therefore be logical for the manufacturer to already prepare a less expensive version for its future Google Pixel 7. However, we will have to wait a little longer before having an official confirmation on this subject.

At present, it is difficult to comment on the price provided for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Given the few improvements made to these new models, it would be logical for the firm to stick to the prices of the previous models. Pending official information, we prefer to give you the prices charged for the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which should approach the prices offered for their successors.

The Google Pixel 7 release date is not yet confirmed. However, the firm is meeting on October 6 for a dedicated conference around the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Several pieces of information contradict each other in the various leaks available on the web. If several indications pointed to an estimated release date in October, as was the case for the Google Pixel 6, the information remains to be taken with a grain of salt. Google still gives us an appointment this Thursday, October 6 for a special conference dedicated to the Google Pixel 7.