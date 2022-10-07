Google Pixel 7: a great pre-order bonus offered

PIXEL 7. Now available for pre-order, the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro have great pre-order bonuses. Wireless headphones as well as a smartwatch are offered!

[Updated Oct 7, 2022 9:30 AM] The new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-order. Several specialized sites offer these new phones made by Google, some of which have some very interesting launch offers! For the purchase of a Google Pixel 7, you will be able to walk away with a pair of Buds Pro wireless headphones for the duration of the pre-orders. If you're more into the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you'll benefit from the brand new Pixel Watch connected watch offered with your purchase! This offer is notably available at Amazon and Fnac until October 17.

The conference around the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro allowed the firm to communicate on all the news and information relating to these new smartphones. Discover all the specifics of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, their price in Europe and their announced release date.

Google had already communicated somewhat on its next phone, the Google Pixel 7. The manufacturer, however, held a special conference, mainly focused on this new device. After excellent feedback on last year's Pixel 6, Google intends to continue this momentum by offering two new smartphones: the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Pixel 7 is therefore still equipped with an FHD screen, but 6.3 inches which is a bit smaller than its predecessor (The Pixel 6 had a 6.4 inch panel)! However, its refresh rate is still capped at 90 Hz. The 120 Hz mode is reserved for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google is once again focusing on photography for its new Google Pixel 7. The manufacturer has already made a solid reputation in the field for several years by relying on an excellent image processing algorithm. The Google Pixel 7 is therefore equipped with three photo modules, as was the case for the previous generation of Pixel phones:

On the photography side, the features of the Google Pixel 7 also emphasize inclusivity with the skin colors of racialized people much better represented. The smartphone also adds an assistant mode for visually impaired or blind people who want to take selfies by telling them how to frame and when the photo is taken.

The design of the Google Pixel 7 should not shock regulars of the brand. The screen of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are thus taken from the old generation, while the photo module evolves slightly to make the sensors appear in the form of a small pill on the back of the device.

The other big novelty that was expected for the Google Pixel 7 is in its chip. Google is announcing a new Google Tensor G2 processor which should have better performance than its predecessor. Excellent news, since the previous Google Pixels excelled in photography, in particular thanks to the software processing of their previous processor.

We will also have to see if Google improves the battery and the autonomy of the Google Pixel 7, since the previous generation had been singled out on this point in particular! First surprise: the battery of the Google Pixel 7 is not larger than that of its predecessor. Google announces, however, that autonomy will still be improved, certainly thanks to the new G2 processor, which should better manage the energy of the device.

We have been talking a lot in the singular since the beginning of this article, but Google has announced the upcoming release of two Pixel 7! The Google Pixel 7 Pro was unveiled at the same time as its little brother. The differences between the two devices are mainly in the screen and the camera.

The design of the Google Pixel 7 Pro is very similar to that of its predecessor. The firm intends to continue the excellent momentum initiated with the Pixel 6 Pro. The device therefore still has a 6.7-inch QHD screen that can go up to 120 Hz in terms of refresh rate. Google's new phone will also still have an additional photo module on the back compared to the basic version, but with a revised rear design.

On the camera side, the Google Pixel 7 still has four sensors, which will make it the best of the range for budding photographers. The specifications are also similar to the previous generation, but the device will be able to count on the new Google Tensor G2 processor to offer superb shots. The photo sensors of the Google Pixel 7 Pro are as follows:

Although the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are not yet available, their technical data sheet is already available online! Several specialized journalists had already got their hands on product presentation files on the sidelines of the official conference on the Google Pixel 7. It is thus possible to find the technical data sheet of the devices.

The Google Pixel 7 is not yet released that many Internet users are already wondering about the continuation of Google's strategy in terms of mobile telephony. The firm has accustomed us to offering flagship phones each year (Google Pixel 5, Pixel 6...) followed by new, more affordable versions (Google Pixel 5a, Pixel 6a...). It would therefore be logical for the manufacturer to already prepare a less expensive version for its future Google Pixel 7. However, we will have to wait a little longer before having an official confirmation on this subject.

Google has finally formalized the prices for the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro in Europe. Many consumers were particularly worried about anticipating a rise in prices following inflation and the fall of the euro against the dollar. Luckily, that's not the case, and the new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available at the same prices as the previous generation of Pixel phones when released:

We will update this article with the first availability of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Introductory offers and promotions will also be offered at certain brands, and we will not fail to relay them as soon as they are confirmed.

The new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be available from Thursday, October 13. The firm has officially announced their release date, which leaves only a few days to take advantage of pre-orders and reserve your copy online or in stores. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were officially announced this Thursday, October 6 by the manufacturer.