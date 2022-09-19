Google Pixel 6: its best promotion still available

GOOGLE PIXEL 6. Still available for less than 500 euros, the Google Pixel 6 still stands out as an excellent phone even a year after its release.

The Google Pixel 6 is well known now. Google struck a blow last year by offering this phone with great photo performance. Although it still remains one of the most popular smartphones, the Google Pixel 6 sees its price continue to drop with the passing months. Pending its successor, the Google Pixel 6 is now displayed below the symbolic bar of 500 euros at Amazon. Its "low cost" version, the Pixel 6a is also available at a very advantageous price!

The Google Pixel 6a is a new version of the latest phone from the brand. This new smartphone from Google takes up the strategy already initiated by Google for its old phones by offering a more affordable version. To achieve this, the firm notably makes some concessions on certain technical aspects.

The Google Pixel 6a already only has a 60Hz refresh rate for its screen (while the Pixel 6 has 90Hz, and the Pixel 6 Pro can go up to 120Hz). As a reminder, the refresh rate corresponds to the number of times per second that the screen can display an image. This data is particularly quite comparable to the FPS that can be found in the world of video games.

Another difference for the Google Pixel 6a: its battery goes from 4614 mAh (for the Pixel 6) to only 4306 mAh. We will therefore have to expect a lower autonomy on the Pixel 6a, especially since its processor, the Google Tensor, is the same as that present on the Pixel 6. A data which will be to be followed closely even if the autonomy of the Google Pixel 6 was relatively good.

Last concession for the Google Pixel 6a: its main photo sensor has only 12.2 Mpx (against 50 Mpx for the Pixel 6). Of course, this figure is not everything, and the Google smartphone range is above all known for its powerful photo editing algorithm. We will have to see if the latter works as well on the Google Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a presents itself as a cheaper version of its big brother. Many Internet users will therefore be interested in its official price when it is released. The Google I / O conference revealed several data on the future phone, including its price. The Google Pixel 6a is available from 459 euros (against 649 euros for the Google Pixel 6).

Apart from the firm's official store, only Fnac had opened pre-orders on the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Unfortunately, the brand has been suffering from stock shortages since the release of the latest phones from Google, and you will have to turn to other stores and specialized sites to get your hands on a Pixel 6. Hurry though, stocks seem to be running out rapidly. The Pixel 6 Pro is also available from Rakuten, but with very limited stock, and above its recommended retail price.

Several stock shortages are already starting to appear on the new Google smartphone, including the Pixel 6 Pro. Be aware, however, that some specialist shops still have availability on these products, in particular Boulanger and Darty.

The Google Pixel 6 seems to have conquered many specialists in the profession. The latest phone from Google has also passed through our hands, and we invite you to find its test on our site. The Google Pixel 6 will have been a real surprise for many users, since it quickly established itself as one of the best phones of 2021.

The Google Pixel 6 stands out very clearly from the rest of the competition with its atypical design. If the front of the smartphone remains quite classic, we will immediately notice the massive block at the back which "splits" the phone into two distinct parts (and of different colors). It includes a main photo sensor of 50 Mpx and an ultra wide-angle of 12 Mpx. These are arranged on a fairly massive block, but which will allow the smartphone to hold well on a flat surface as well as in hand. If the photo has long been the strong point of Pixel phones, we will have to wait for the arrival of the first tests to confirm this quality again on the next versions. The front camera of the Pixel 6 is, on the other hand, equipped with 8 MP.

Regarding power, Google unveiled its first homemade chip. This processor, called "Google Tensor", was specially created for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones after 4 years of research and development. It is particularly specialized in artificial intelligence, generally very developed for the automated editing of photos on Google smartphones. Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are also compatible with 5G communication networks.

Regarding RAM, the Google Pixel 6 has 8 GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with 12 GB. You should therefore have enough to run all of your favorite games and applications efficiently. Regarding storage capacity, both smartphones are equipped with 128 GB so that you can store your files, photos, videos and applications there.

Google is once again eagerly awaited on the autonomy of the next Google Pixel 6. Its predecessor, the Pixel 5, was exemplary on this point with a 4614 mAh battery that could last for a full day or two. of your use. The Pixel 6 is equipped with a 4614 mAh battery. It remains to be seen whether the smartphone and its internal software will be able to manage the battery life well.

Regarding the screen, that of the Pixel 6 has a 20:9 aspect ratio of 6.4 "with FHD OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Note that both versions of the device can adapt their rates automatically according to your applications in order to save your battery.

What are the specs of the Google Pixel 6 Pro?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro remains quite similar at first glance. However, it differs from its counterpart on a few small points in terms of design and capabilities:

For several months, many fans of the brand were worried about the prices to come for the next Pixels. An official from Google had in particular inflamed the community by specifying that the firm would certainly arrive in the field of high-end competitors such as Apple and Samsung. If many users feared prices above 1000 €, it is ultimately nothing:

The Google Pixel 6 and its pro version were publicly unveiled in early August 2021. However, these did not have a specific release date apart from a vague "available this fall". It took a dedicated conference for the firm to finally announce that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been available since Thursday, October 28, 2021. Pre-orders, however, were launched on Wednesday, October 19.