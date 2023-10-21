Google Maps launches a much-anticipated feature for over 10 years – much more convenient

The Google Maps map app adds a useful feature that can come in handy in many situations.

It's not uncommon for Google to roll out new features for its existing apps, such as Maps and Calendar. However, the pace of these updates may vary depending on the operating system. For example, the ability to check local weather in the Maps app has been around for years on iPhones, but Android users haven't had it yet - until now. Indeed: Google adds this functionality in Maps for Android, almost four years after its arrival on iOS.

Screenshots are circulating on the Internet showing this new feature in Google Maps for Android, displaying real-time weather based on the location viewed. When looking at a location on Maps, a small box appears on the left under the search field. In this box, you can see the weather situation (such as the sun or clouds), the temperature and the air quality using an icon. By clicking on the box, we obtain the hourly forecast for the day

Currently, the feature does not appear for all users. Google seems, as usual, to deploy it gradually. The first to benefit from weather on Maps are reportedly users of Google Pixel phones.

In May 2023, it was rumored that Google was working on a standalone weather application. This would eliminate the need to search for weather information in the Maps app and could also allow other apps like Google Clock to access weather data for additional functions. A weather app for Wear OS has notably launched, and the discovery of codes in the Google Clock app has led many to believe that such a feature was indeed in the works. This change isn't in effect yet, but it's expected for Google's Pixel feature update in December, also known as Android 14 QPR1.

The lack of immediate access to weather data may seem like a minor inconvenience. However, many people rely on this information to avoid bad weather and disasters, and integrating it into a navigation app should make their journeys safer. In an age where weather events are becoming more severe and frequent, it makes sense for Google to invest in this area for Android users.