Google launches its new high-precision real-time location feature, here's how to use it

You can locate your friends and contacts directly on a map in the Contacts app.

Until now, if you wanted to obtain the location of your friends in real time, you had to use Google Maps or another application like WhatsApp. But that's in the past. Google has launched its own real-time location feature built right into Android phones. This allows users to share their current location with other users in real time. This feature can be used for various purposes, such as:

- Stay in touch with friends and family

- Coordinate meetings or events

- Help someone who needs to find you

How do I activate Google's real-time location feature? Real-time location of Google Contacts is now available directly in Android phones. To enable it, simply follow these steps:

If you want to share location indefinitely, just leave the "Time" option as "Indefinite". You can also set a time limit for location sharing. To do this, select the “Time” option and choose the desired sharing duration.

If one of your contacts shares their real-time location with you, it will be displayed on a map, where you can see the route taken by the person.

Please note, for the function to give the expected effect there are still some prerequisites. You must have Android 14 and have completed the system update so that your Contacts app version is at least 4.22.37.586680692. In addition, it is not possible to obtain the location of a person based solely on their telephone number: the email address associated with their Google account must be recorded in the contact file. This must be the same account as the one used by the person in Google Maps, since Contacts obtains the location via data from the navigation application.