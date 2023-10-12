Google begs its users to stop using passwords, it has a much more reliable solution

While passwords have long been a norm on the Internet, they are becoming increasingly obsolete. The giant Google is now asking its users to change their method.

Have the passwords that were supposed to protect us for years become dangerous? In any case, this is what emerges from recent news concerning Google. The tech giant is increasingly pushing its users to change their cyber security habits by emphasizing the growing danger of old-fashioned passwords.

When you connect to a site or application, it is now established that you must have a username and password that only you should know. A first problem naturally arises: the complexity of your password. Every year, there are numerous reports of a multitude of weak and widely used passwords.

Whether it's the traditional "0000" or a series of letters in alphabetical order, many Internet users underestimate the ability of hackers to access their personal data. Add to this the bad habit of users using the same password on multiple sites, and you will understand Google's concerns.

But if the Mountain View firm warns against passwords, it is obviously because it has a ready-made solution: passkeys.

This technology, relatively recent and not widely democratized, is nevertheless already very present within Google applications or even the iPhone. When you create a new account, your smartphone may offer you three choices:

If the "passkey" option is chosen, Google will now use the method of locking your phone to log you into the service you're signed up for. This could be facial recognition or thumbprint. You will then be able to access your new service without having to type a single letter on your keyboard! A solution that is both practical and much more secure than old passwords since it is directly linked to your identity and cannot be copied in writing.