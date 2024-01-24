Google announces a series of new AI-powered features

Google has just detailed several new functions coming to its Pixel phones. These will be available in the coming weeks.

A few days before the release of the new AI-based Samsung Galaxy S24s, Google announces the arrival of new features coming to its own Pixel phones. These also rely on artificial intelligence to make life easier for users, carry out searches more easily or even modify your messages.

Eager to continue its momentum of new features based on artificial intelligence, Google continues to unveil new features. Among the news available on Pixel smartphones, Google notably announces:

In addition to these new features available on Pixel smartphones, Google announces that other improvements are available for the connectivity of the firm's devices. The "Quick Share" option allows you to quickly and easily share text, images and files between your Pixel smartphone and multiple devices running Android, Windows and Chromebook environments. Finally, the “Audio Switch” option allows your Pixel Watch smartwatch to automatically connect between your different devices.

All these new features will be available in the coming weeks, announces Google's parent company. Owners of Pixel smartphones can therefore monitor the updates of their devices to benefit from all these features based on artificial intelligence.