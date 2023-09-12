Goodbye cockroaches: throw this kitchen ingredient down the drain to get rid of them completely

There is a kitchen ingredient that cockroaches hate. If you place it in strategic places where these pests pass, you will drive them away effectively!

Cockroaches are one of the most disgusting insects. The higher the temperature, the more frequent their appearance becomes. But before you rush out and spray your entire house with insecticides that you're not sure will have the desired effect, there is a simpler, natural solution!

First question: where do these cockroaches come from and how do they enter our homes when we close windows, balcony doors and often spray various chemicals in the bathroom? Cockroaches have a favorite passage, the basement and the pipes in this basement are full of them.

And, in the bathroom, these pipes generally end up on the drain of your shower. The main function of the floor drain is to drain the water you use. But it also serves to prevent bad odors from the drainage system: it always maintains a water level which prevents the stale air contained in the pipes from coming into contact with the air in your bathroom, this is a sort of buffer. So in a bathroom, the three pipes belonging to the shower/bathtub, the sink and the washing machine are connected to the shower or bathtub siphon.

To eliminate cockroaches, pour a spoonful of very spicy chili pepper (chili, cayenne or any other chili pepper you can find) and a little water in your sink and bathtub respectively. Chili pepper is a natural cockroach repellent. Where you sprinkle it they will no longer pass. You can also make a liquid solution by mixing the chili pepper with a clove of garlic, onion and water and bringing it all to a boil. Then spray the areas where the insect passes: around baseboards, air vents, sinks, bathtubs and other places where pipes and electrical wires pass.

Cockroaches carry disease as they move between sewers, trash cans and our homes, carrying bacteria, parasites and other pathogens with them. Their passage on food, utensils or kitchen surfaces can contaminate them. Additionally, their droppings, molts and corpses release allergens that can cause allergic reactions, asthma or other respiratory problems in some people. Finally, they can also damage property by gnawing on various materials. For these reasons, it is essential to prevent and eliminate any cockroach infestation to ensure a healthy home.