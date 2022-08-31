God of War Ragnarok: Shields, Infusions... Combat Made New!

God of War: Ragnarök is scheduled for November 9, and already different information is flowing on its combat system. And the latter seems to have evolved well!

[Updated August 31, 2022 at 2:23 p.m.] Protruding muscles and beard, a total absence of a smile, an annoying deicide tendency... No doubt, we are talking about good old Kratos. Our handsome ephebe left his native Sparta for a short trip to the Gods of Valhalla 4 years ago, starting a new chapter in the history of one of the most popular Playstation licenses. However, after the success of God of War (2018), the public is waiting to know what will be the continuation of the family and murderous adventures of Kratos and his "BOY!" Atreus. The good news is that Sony Santa Monica already has a sequel in the works, it's called God of War: Ragnarök, and it's scheduled for November 9th. The information of the day is that we learned a little more about its new combat system.

If we can not yet be ecstatic in front of official gameplay sequences of God of War: Ragnarök, we were still able to see some images thanks to our colleagues from Gameinformar. Indeed, it is in an exclusive interview with Mihir Sheth and Denny Yeh, the two responsible for the fight in the game, that we were able to learn more about the fight in this next release. And according to our two friends, Kratos has new ways of “playing with his food”. Concretely, our Spartan will now have two shields, a smaller and more offensive one and a larger and defensive bulwark. The hatchet can also be "infused", as well as other elements of Kratos' arsenal, in order to add elemental fire or ice damage to them. The Blades of Chaos also seem to have been redesigned, and the bestiary greatly expanded.

All of these changes point to Yeh and Sheth's desire to deepen combat in God of War: Ragnarök: "In the last game, if you pressed the "Triangle" key, the ax would return. the axe, nothing happened. Similarly, if you held the blades of chaos, you switched to the axe. We wanted to add something to this key: a new set of options." Small highlight for this interview, four images, showing us some Kratos fight sequences.

With so much excitement around the release of God of War: Ragnarök, Sony had to think big when it comes to publishing its video game. That's why God of War: Ragnarök will be released in four different editions, available for pre-order starting July 15. We will find the "Launch" edition, including the digital game and skins of Kratos and Atreus, the "Digital Deluxe" edition with additional skins of our two heroes and their weapons, as well as the soundtrack of the game and a digital artbook, the "Collector's Edition" which will also include a replica of Mjölnir, Thor's hammer, as well as wooden figures, a Steelbook, an altar of knowledge box and dwarf dice, and finally the "Jötnar" edition which in addition to these elements includes a map, pins and an exclusive vinyl.

The God of War Ragnarok release date is finally known! The game is scheduled for PS4 and PS5 on November 09, 2022 and is already available for pre-order. You will therefore have the opportunity to discover the continuation of the adventures of Kratos and his son trying to thwart the Apocalypse on old-gen as on next-gen, although the first gameplay images published during the Playstation Showcase may be worrying as to the technical capabilities of the Playstation 4 to run the game in good conditions. On PS5, on the other hand, no problem, the game will benefit from the technical advances of the console for a display in 4K and at 60 fps.

Last September's Playstation Showcase delivered many surprises, but it was God of War Ragnarök that made an impression. Santa Monica Studios presented us with a three-minute trailer of its little protege, the PS5 exclusive capable of capsizing the hearts of even the most extreme Xbox fans. Kratos comes back, and comes back strong. The adventures of our favorite Spartan and his son Atreus pick up where they left off, at the end of the last God of War, and are still unlikely to be likened to a walk in the park. We can also note muscular gameplay sequences and breathtaking graphics. Nothing better to exploit the full power of the Playstation 5 than an exclusivity of this level.

As for the story of God of War: Ragnarök, Sony has so far been pretty quiet about the direction of its script. We know that the episode will pick up directly where 2018's God of War left us, which is after the defeat of Kratos' main antagonist, Baldur. Except that Baldur has a rather complicated and quite powerful family. Son of Odin and Freya, the brutal god can also boast of being the half-brother of Thor. Finally, difficult to brag after having received a somewhat brutal physical massage from Kratos. However, in God of War, we are far from the charming Thor of Chris Hemsworth, the god being closer to a bloodthirsty brute than an Australian playboy.

It is also in a hidden end of the previous God of War that we could see for the first time the god of Asgard. Directly threatening Kratos outside his hut. A few bolts of lightning, a hammer, and an out-of-the-box threat that makes our back hairs stand on end. And the hard part is that Thor is not alone in his murderous quest for Kratos, he is accompanied by his mother-in-law Freya who mourns the loss of her son Baldur, or even Odin himself that we could well cross in this new episode. In short, it's all of Asgard that arrives to take care of our favorite Spartan. Moreover, Ragnarök will also be the time to meet Tyr and Mimir, the two allies of our favorite father-son duo.

As for the worlds where the continuation of the quest of Kratos and Atreus will be held, it will once again be the Nine Kingdoms composed of Ásgard, home of the gods, Vanaheim home of the Vanes, Alfheim kingdom of the light elves , Midgard realm of men, Jotunheim the home of giants, Svartalfheim realm of dark elves and dwarves, Nilfheim abode of the Mists, Muspelheim realm of fire and Helheim, the empire of the dead and rather literally hell. For now, we don't know much about the path our heroes will take in this second part of their adventures, but we can't wait to find out.

If Sony's announcements about the release date of God of War: Ragnarök do not mention the PC as a game medium, nothing is carved in stone regarding the future of this Playstation exclusive. Indeed, although the game is reserved for Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 consoles, it could well arrive on PC in a few months or even a few years. Sony's policy regarding its exclusives is changing, and the video game juggernaut intends to transport the exclusives that have made the success and identity of its keyboard and mouse consoles. This is particularly the case for the previous Horizon: Zero Dawn and God of War which appeared on Steam a little over two years after their release on Playstation 4. The PC market is indeed too huge to be ignored by console manufacturers. .