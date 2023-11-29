Gmail outage: a global bug this Thursday, November 30, emails blocked on sending

Google's email service, Gmail, is experiencing difficulties this Thursday, November 30, 2023.

You do not receive emails in your Gmail box, you send them but do not have responses or your contacts do not receive the emails? You are not the only one this Thursday, November 30, 2023. Google's messaging service is in the grip of a widespread outage which is already affecting many users. Associated services such as Google Sheets or Chat instant messaging (formerly Hangout) do not seem to be affected in the early evening.

Gmail is used by hundreds of millions of users around the world, both for private and professional emails, with the service now also equipping many businesses. On its website, Google confirms a bug with a message published at 6:22 p.m. UTC, or 7:22 p.m. French time.

The American company explains that it is plagued by email deliverability problems. Although it does not specify the number of users affected, it specifies that those impacted by this outage may experience delays in sending emails. The only solution proposed is to try to resend the email that has not been sent. On the X account, formerly Gmail's Twitter, many users are trying to get answers from the American company. Gmail announces that it wants to provide more information during the evening and specifies that its engineers are trying to resolve the problem.