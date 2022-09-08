Glass Onion: finally a trailer for the sequel to Knives Out, when?

KNIVES OUT 2. At the end of the year, Netflix releases Glass Onion, the sequel to the success of Knives Out. But when will we find Daniel Craig as Detective Benoît Blanc?

A new investigation must be solved by Benoît Blanc! The detective played by Daniel Craig is back in Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out 2. After the success of the first film in 2019, Rian Johnson offers a new and unpublished plot which will be available on Netflix on December 23, 2022. In the meantime, an enigmatic trailer to discover below finally reveals the first images of the next investigation.

Glass Onion sees the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoît Blanc. He is the only actor from the first film to return for this sequel to Knives Out. However, he is surrounded by big names in the seventh art. Among the suspects of this new Greek investigation, we find Edward Norton (Fight Club), Janelle Monáe (Antebellum), Kathryn Hahn (Wandavision), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, Matrix Resurrection), Madelyn Cline (The Originals), Kate Hudson (Best Enemies) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy). Below is the trailer for Glass Onion.

Synopsis - Detective Benoît Blanc travels to Greece to unravel a new mystery involving new suspects rich in color...and secrets!