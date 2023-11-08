Glass of water scam claims new victims – anyone can be easily fooled

Elderly or vulnerable people are the most targeted by this scam. We can protect ourselves by knowing the stratagem of the criminals.

The simplest scams are often the most used by criminals and the glass scam is one of them. The regional press has been reporting for several weeks on a process that is on the rise almost everywhere in France. The local media have also recently warned of the extent of the phenomenon in Creuse; Criminals using this stratagem have also been spotted recently in the Var. It is also causing more and more victims in Luxembourg.

In fact, the scam is so simple that it can affect any person who is too careless. What is it about ? A very effective method, very well described by the police who know the phenomenon well: two or three people go to a home in broad daylight, often of an elderly and isolated person, with the intention of committing theft. At the door, a person occupies the victim's attention while another asks for a glass of water, due to feeling unwell or very thirsty. This gives him the opportunity to visit his victim's house in just a few minutes and steal a wallet or valuables.

The phenomenon is not trivial and could seem isolated, but in reality, the victims are numerous: the national police even alert the French via a communication dedicated to this technique, which it calls "divertent theft". The glass of water scam also has multiple variations: fake postmen, fake firefighters and their calendars, fake Restos du Coeur volunteers, fake EDF agents asking to look at the meter.

The police have listed some official recommendations to avoid or protect yourself from this scam:

If you are the victim of this scam, immediately notify the police by dialing 17, your responsiveness will allow rapid intervention aimed at arresting the perpetrators.