Germany: Swastikas discovered on the grave of ex-chancellor Helmut Schmidt

An investigation was opened after the discovery of swastikas on the grave of Helmut Schmidt, former chancellor of Germany.

Swastikas were discovered on the grave of former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt and his wife Loki this Saturday, December 23. The tags were "immediately erased", according to police in Hamburg, located in northern Germany. An investigation has been opened. At the moment, law enforcement has no information on the perpetrators. This event provoked the reaction of the German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser. She condemns an "odious act, which forgets History (...) Helmut and Loki Schmidt have always opposed contempt for man, racism and anti-Semitism, conscious of our History", declared the minister on X, formerly called Twitter. Nancy Faeser is a member of the Social Democratic Party, as was also Helmut Schmidt.

This politician led West Germany from 1974 to 1982, as the country became a major world power. He would have been 105 years old this Saturday, December 23, the day the swastikas were discovered on his grave. He was born in Hamburg in 1918, and died on November 10, 2015. He was also a strong advocate of a union of European countries. He embodied “Realpolitik” throughout the Cold War. It was also he who allowed liberalism at the economic level within his country.