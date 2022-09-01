Genshin Impact: find all our guides on the 3.0 update

With the arrival of Patch 3.0, Genshin Impact has entered a new era. The Sumeru region awaits you, with its mysteries, bosses and resources. Find all the info about the game and our guides below.

[Updated September 01, 2022 at 3:07 p.m.] Welcome to the world of Teyvat! A fantastic world, creation of miHoYo and one of the most touristic destinations in the world of video games. Because indeed, the popularity of Genshin Impact is undeniable. The game brings together more than 60 million active players on PC, Android, iOS and Playstation, won over by its colorful universe, its nervous and tactical gameplay, and its unique atmosphere. But the subject is not there! Genshin Impact recently entered a new era, that of patch 3.0. An update that brings with it many new features in the world of Teyvat, including the new region of Sumeru and its capital, Sumeru City. Forest, mysterious... There are many adjectives to qualify it, and the good news is that we have prepared some guides for you if you need a little help.

First of all, we can suggest you discover the interactive map of Teyvat. Developed by mapsample.com, it will allow you to find all the resources you will need in the Sumeru region, including all its Dendroculus, teleport points, statues of the Seven and different artifacts and quests. You can find it using the link below.

If you too want to join the Sumeru region, find its Dendroculus, progress in quests or find the new hidden bosses, here are some guides that can possibly point you in the right direction. Especially that of Sumeru and Dendro! The region is not always easy to access and you will have to follow a whole series of quests to be able to access it. As for the Dendro, it is the new element of the 3.0 update, an element of "nature" allowing you to unlock new elemental combinations. We explain how to get it, just below.

Genshin Impact is a 100% free game developed by miHoYo. It is available on PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, iOS and Android. You will find it for download on the official site of the game, just at this address. It does not require an overpowered PC, the recommended minimum configuration being presented as below. If you ever encounter problems during the installation of the Genshin Impact launcher, don't panic, you always have the option of going to the Frequently Asked Questions of the PC version of the game, at this address.