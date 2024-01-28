General policy speech: crash test for Gabriel Attal?

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will deliver his general policy speech on Tuesday at 3 p.m. An exercise that will be closely scrutinized.

Tuesday January 30, at 3 p.m., Gabriel Attal will deliver his general policy speech (DPG). A symbolic and important moment, particularly in this period of strong protest in the agricultural world and following the first announcements made by the Prime Minister during his trip to a farm in Haute-Garonne last Friday.

This republican tradition should in particular allow him to stamp his style. A method currently synonymous with speed, as evidenced by his various trips just appointed to the head of government. Even if it means moving away slightly from the original Macronism by taking up some rather right-wing themes such as work, authority, and school with the experimentation of the unique outfit.

Under the Fifth Republic, the Prime Minister sets out the main directions of his program, the main reforms and measures he wishes to put in place. Which also allows him to reassure about his ability to govern. Various themes can be addressed such as education, the economy, security, or even foreign policy, depending on the issues of the moment. The DPG can also be an opportunity for the Prime Minister to announce new laws or important reforms. If this speech takes on the costume of tradition, it is far from being a formality.

"The stakes are high. If he fails, everyone will remember it. From this point of view, I have no concerns about Gabriel Attal's ability to succeed in this formal exercise. But the context is particular: with the mobilization of farmers, Gabriel Attal had to come out of the woods earlier than expected" indicates political scientist Bruno Cauvrai, researcher at the Center for Political Research at Sciences Po (Cevipof) in an interview with Ouest France.

This speech could mark the start of a new stage in Macron's second five-year term, but it should not be a walk in the park. The new Prime Minister must establish his authority in the face of a presidential majority which remains relative. He will have to bring together a left wing which has still not digested the immigration law, partners like the MoDem and Horizons who feel aggrieved given the composition of the new government and certain big names from Macronie like Bruno Le Maire or Gérald Darmanin, not necessarily delighted to see Gabriel Attal overtake them at Matignon.