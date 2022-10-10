Gasoline shortage: where to find gasoline? Map of stations near you

PETROL SHORTAGE. Are petrol and diesel fuel available at stations near you on Tuesday? As the fuel shortage continues and worsens, find all the info and maps you need to know where to fill up with gas.

[Updated Oct 11, 2022 8:35 AM] Lines of cars are getting longer at gas stations. Still nearly 30% of stations are suffering from a fuel shortage this Tuesday, October 11 in the morning (29.4% on Monday evening according to the Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher) and improvements are not guaranteed for the next few days. . However, some signs seemed positive, such as the conclusion of an agreement between the oil company Esso-ExxonMobil and the unions, with the exception of the CGT. The government hopes that this progress will allow the release of the two Esso refineries affected by the strike in the coming hours, but nothing is certain. On the side of Total, however, no improvement is in sight. In response, the Prime Minister brought together the ministers concerned urgently at Matignon on Monday evening and mentioned the possible "requisition" of refineries in the event of dialogues that are too long and above all inconclusive. A radical decision that could be taken by the prefects in the name of "continuity of public service" so as not to "let the country be blocked". This requisition would force some employees to work to get the refineries back on the road, but the CGT has already indicated that opting for the requisition would transform the strike into a "war".

The shortage of gasoline depends on the operation of refineries and if future improvements seem possible, several days of waiting are still necessary before the expected return of fuel in quantity. Motorists will still have to be patient to get a few liters of gasoline. Especially since from this Tuesday the filling of jerry cans is prohibited in many departments, a decree going into this without must be taken during the day. Find all the maps to find unleaded gasoline 95, 98 and diesel near you.

Several solutions exist to find out where to refuel and which stations are out of stock. First of all, the Mon Essence application offers a statement based on feedback from users who report dry stations. The project is 100% collaborative.

You can also find a search engine and a map of French service stations below. This is the "instant feed" of fuel prices in France, provided by the Ministry of the Economy and available here on the official website: https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/ Cherchez une commune thanks to the search engine at the top left to get an update on the situation:

You will find above a list published based on feedback from users of the app and the Mon Essence.fr website.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and website and centered on Marseille is available above.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and website and centered on Lyon is available above.