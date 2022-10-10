Gasoline shortage: station map, where to find gas?

PETROL SHORTAGE. The situation has worsened in recent days in service stations. To help you fill up, here is the map of petrol stations to find petrol, unleaded 95, 98 but also diesel.

[Updated October 8, 2022 2:56 PM] Where can I get gas to get to work this week? This is the question that many French people are asking themselves this Monday. 30% of gas stations in France have run out of one or more types of fuel. It is worse in Ile-de-France and in Hauts-de-France. The fuel shortage is set to last a few more days until the strategic stocks released as promised by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrive at the stations.

This Monday, October 10 in the morning, the Prime Minister guaranteed that the “situation would improve throughout the week” while the Minister for Energy Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher denounced on BFMTV the irresponsible behavior of certain immobilists: "What we are seeing is an increase in fuel consumption in recent days. I also appeal to everyone's responsibility."

To avoid these so-called “panic” preventive stocks which aggravate the shortage, some prefectures have decided to put restrictions in place and give priority to certain professionals, in particular liberal nurses or firefighters. The prefecture of Oise, for example, has decided to prohibit the sale of gasoline in cans or jerry cans. In Seine-Saint-Denis, the decision was made not to authorize the sale of fuel in containers.

Several solutions exist to find out where to refuel and which stations are out of stock. First of all, the Mon Essence application offers a statement based on feedback from users who report dry stations. The project is 100% collaborative.

You can also find a map of French service stations below. This is the "instant feed" of fuel prices in France, provided by the Ministry of the Economy and available here on the official website: https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/

You will find above a list published based on feedback from users of the app and the Mon Essence.fr website.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and site and centered on Marseille is available above.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and website and centered on Lyon is available above.