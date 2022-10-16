Gas shortage: where to find fuel? The map of available stations

PETROL CARD FUEL SHORTAGE. The five sites of the TotalEnergies group announced the renewal of the strike movement on Sunday, October 16. Fuel shortages continue. Here is the interactive map to find gasoline.

This is the "instant feed" of fuel prices in France, provided by the Ministry of the Economy and available on the official website: https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/. This operation generates some limits, the first being that of the absence of recent updates in many stations. Some prices or availability have not been entered for several days. Here is the manual anyway:

The Mon Essence application offers an interactive map of petrol stations near you. How it works ? From the location of the stations on the government map, the app is based on the information provided by the users of the application. The data is then compiled from user feedback, which allows great reactivity, but also generates some errors... It is also possible to consult the number of users who have provided information on this station and the time of the latest update. Stations displayed in orange are short of at least one fuel, those in red have no more fuel in stock, petrol or diesel.

You will find above a list published based on feedback from users of the app and the Mon Essence.fr website. Ile-de-France saw its stocks quickly empty after the start of strike movements in Normandy, on fuel depots which massively supply the Paris agglomeration.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and website and centered on Marseille is available above. The Marseille conurbation was one of the first to be affected by the petrol shortage at the beginning of October and the situation remains difficult with a still limited supply to petrol stations. The end of the movement on the Fos-sur-Mer site should make it possible to fix the situation in the coming days.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and website and centered on Lyon is available above. The Lyon conurbation is not one of the most affected regions, but several stations are still reported to be in a situation of shortage of one or more fuels.