Gas shortage: Risks with strikes, where to find gasoline?

PETROL SHORTAGE. Strike movements have been launched in the Esso and Total refineries and risks of shortages are emerging due to the influx of motorists in the stations combined with supply difficulties. Here are some tips on where to refuel.

After the rising prices of the last few months in the wake of the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the influx into Total stations after the application of the discount on September 1 complementary to that of the government (30 cents 20 cents at Total), will motorists be faced with a fuel shortage situation in the coming days? This is the fear after the announcement of a strike movement in the Esso and Total refineries, the latter supplying the vast majority of French service stations, including that of large distributors and supermarkets.

In the middle of the week, TotalEnergies was reassuring by ensuring that it would not encounter any out-of-stock situation, but the tension rose a notch on Wednesday in several departments. Thus, in the Bouches du Rhône, the employees of the Esso refinery in Fos-sur-Mer have been on strike for several days, while those of the Total refinery in La Mède had called for a strike from 27 September until Thursday, September 29. The queues did not drag in front of the service stations of the Marseille agglomeration and France 3 Regions reported on Wednesday September 28 stock shortages of unleaded 95 and 98 in several stations such as at the pumps of Total boulevard Rabatau (8th ) in Marseille, another Total station on boulevard Sakakini (5th) or at the Casino Valmante (9th) and at the Casino avenue Marcel Delprat in the 13th arrondissement.

To find out the situation near you, go to the government website https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/ which provides a map of service stations in the area with the prices displayed. You can find it by clicking on the photo below.

This situation is in addition to that of supply difficulties in Total stations following the introduction in early September of the 20-cent discount. This is the case in Oise where several of the group's stations were reported to be dry on Monday September 26. The start of a strike movement in the refineries of Normandy or in that of Flanders (North) in the Hauts-de-France augurs new galleys. The strike that began on Monday at the Total Gonfreville-l'Orcher refinery near Le Havre could also have effects, as the strikers called on Wednesday to block the site.

"We can indeed fear the shortage. We have an extremely complicated refining situation, and not only linked to this strike, testified a CGT trade unionist, interviewed by Actu.fr. There was a fire last week at the refinery which already cut all gasoline production. Two weeks ago the mobilization against the requisitions on the firefighters of our site had already caused difficulties in the depots in a context of influx in the stations. The supply from Total Normandy goes beyond the region to Ile de France. The Paris airports are also concerned. Esso is also on strike, it will be complicated...".

On the side of Total, we were assured of being able to remedy the situation. "Regarding supply, it continues, knowing that we can overcome this situation in several ways: we are increasing fuel imports in France, we also have stocks from TotalEnergies which allow us to last between three weeks and a month. And we also have stocks called France's strategic stocks which are there to last around three months. In terms of supply, there is no reason for us to run out of products in the coming days. ." The influx of motorists in the stations could change the situation...