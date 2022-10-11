Gas shortage: new stations affected? Our card to refuel

PETROL SHORTAGE. Will it be more complicated to find gasoline this Wednesday, October 12, 2022? The refinery strike continues and a new site is shut down. Something to impact a new part of France. How to refuel? What impact do these movements have on your daily life? All info.

Several solutions exist to find out where to refuel and which stations are out of stock. First of all, the Mon Essence application offers a statement based on feedback from users who report dry stations. The project is 100% collaborative.

You can also find a search engine and a map of French service stations below. This is the "instant feed" of fuel prices in France, provided by the Ministry of the Economy and available here on the official website: https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/ Cherchez une commune thanks to the search engine at the top left to get an update on the situation:

