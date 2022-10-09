Gas shortage: 30% of stations dry... The map to find fuel

PETROL SHORTAGE. One out of three petrol stations is experiencing supply difficulties. How long will the fuel shortage last? Negotiations begin this Monday between Esso and its employees and must be advanced at Total. Until then, here is the map to find gasoline and diesel.

[Updated on October 8, 2022 at 8:14 a.m.] 30% of gas stations suffer from a shortage of one or more types of fuel, there are even more of them in Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France. The fuel shortage is set to last a few more days until the strategic stocks promised by Elisabeth Borne arrive at the stations. But the real problems behind the gasoline shortage are the social crisis and the ongoing strike in the refineries. This Monday, October 10, negotiations begin between the management of Esso-ExxonMobil, whose two refineries have been shut down since the end of September, and the "four union organizations representing the staff" to try to reach an agreement on the increase in wages. demanded by employees and put an end to blockages. At Total Energie, similar negotiations should also begin in the coming days. Despite this small progress, the unions are maintaining the strike movement.

Not enough to reassure the French already strongly affected and sometimes deprived of travel for lack of fuel. While the strike continues, the government continues to speak reassuringly. On October 10, the Prime Minister guaranteed that the "situation would improve throughout the week" while the Minister for Energy Transition Agnès Pannier-Runacher denounced on BFMTV the irresponsible behavior of certain immobilists: "What we see, it's an increase in fuel consumption in recent days. I also appeal to everyone's responsibility." To avoid these stocks which aggravate the shortage, some prefectures have decided to put in place restrictions and give priority to certain professionals, in particular private nurses or firefighters. The prefecture of Oise, for example, has decided to prohibit the sale of gasoline in cans or jerry cans. It specifies: "Petrol station operators will set up priority access for the benefit of medical, paramedical and medico-social personnel with a professional card or a certificate from their employer." In Seine-Saint-Denis, the decision was made not to authorize the sale of fuel in containers.

Gradually, the situation became tense in several regions. In Ile de France or the Bouches du Rhône quickly affected at the approach of last weekend, was added the Hauts-de-France, particularly in Nord-Pas de Calais. The giant's communication assures "that there is no shortage of fuel, because TotalEnergies has built up stocks and is currently importing regularly". The group also explains that since the beginning of September, service stations have experienced "a significant influx within [their] network of stations (about 30%)". There remains one final solution, already adopted by many motorists in recent days: turn to competitors and other fuel suppliers, even if it means paying more.

Several solutions exist to find out where to refuel and which stations are out of stock. First of all, the Mon Essence application offers a statement based on feedback from users who report dry stations. The project is 100% collaborative.

You can also find a map of French service stations below. This is the "instant feed" of fuel prices in France, provided by the Ministry of the Economy and available here on the official website: https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/

You will find above a list published based on feedback from users of the app and the Mon Essence.fr website.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and site and centered on Marseille is available above.

A map published based on feedback from users of the Mon Essence.fr app and website and centered on Lyon is available above.