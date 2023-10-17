Gardeners have understood it well, these green plants have the power to limit condensation on windows

To avoid condensation on windows and walls, gardeners share the best houseplants to have at home.

As soon as the cold sets in in autumn, many people see condensation on their windows, and you may be in this situation. The reason is simple: the temperature difference between the outside and the inside is high. This is a problem to be taken seriously because these drops of water can quickly turn into a humidity problem, and this represents a real health risk that can cause respiratory problems, but also for the home with the appearance mold, peeling paint, etc.

If you have ever woken up and seen condensation on your windows in autumn and winter, certain actions should be taken urgently, such as wiping up the water without delay, ventilating every day, heating at around 18 degrees, install a dehumidifier, or avoid drying your laundry indoors. Another tip, well known to gardening enthusiasts, suggests an all-natural method to combat condensation.

It consists of using the power of certain indoor plants to combat humidity. They not only beautify homes and apartments, but they also provide additional benefits, such as helping to eliminate dust and, better yet, preventing condensation from forming on windows and walls.

Among the plants that help fight against this phenomenon, we find:

These plants are best to help you deal with humidity problems. They have depolluting properties, help to clean the air you breathe, and help you deal with humidity problems. One last tip, it is best to keep these plants in areas of the house where condensation is most prevalent, such as kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms.