Garcia - Jabeur: time, channel, streaming... How to follow the match live?

GARCIA-JABEUR. The big day for Caroline Garcia who faces the Tunisian Ons Jabeur for a place in the final of the US Open.

Last step before the final. On the night of Thursday to Friday, the French Caroline Garcia invites all the fans to follow her semi-final at the US Open against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur. On a series of 13 consecutive victories, victorious in the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, the Frenchwoman seems on another planet, but must be wary of Ons Jabeur whom she knows well since the juniors. The Tunisian is simply undefeated on the WTA Tour against Caroline Garcia, with two victories in the first round of the US Open 2019, and in the second round of the Australian Open 2020. Worse still for the French fans, the situation was the same on the junior circuit, with four victories for the Tunisian in four games at Roland-Garros (in the 2nd round in 2010, in the semi-finals in 2011), Wimbledon (in the 1st round in 2010) and... the US Open (in the quarter-finals in 2010).

"We often played each other among the juniors, including once in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros (in 2011). She always won... It was surprising at the time to find yourself facing someone who made so many drop shots, variations of effects and trajectories. For me, it was difficult to face this kind of player, so young. Today, she has obviously progressed a lot, she is in the top 5 world, she was a finalist at Wimbledon…” explained Caroline Garcia.

For tennis and Caroline Garcia fans, you'll have to go to bed late or take a nap in the afternoon to get up early. The semi-final of the US Open between the French and the Tunisian will be followed from 1am.

Unsurprisingly, the US Open semi-final between Caroline Garcia and Ons Jabeur will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 with a pre-match, the match and the post-match.

You can follow the match via an internet streaming link on the Eurosport application or the Mycanal account.