Garcia - Gauff: time, TV channel... How to follow the quarter of the US Open live?

GARCIA VS GAUFF. The French Caroline Garcia will play her quarter-final at the US Open on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, all the info.

She is currently on another planet. Winner of the Cincinatti Masters 1000 before the US Open, the French Caroline Garcia has a string of victories and is now on the verge of the semi-finals at the US Open 2022. Never really threatened since the start of the American Grand Slam, the top seed number 17 is considered one of the favorites of the tournament. Facing her on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the young Coco Gauff, in an incredible atmosphere. "It's going to be explosive! It's a game I'm really looking forward to playing, there's a lot of excitement: Grand Slam quarter-finals, playing Coco who is really a superstar, already, despite her young age, in the United States. The American public which is always very, very hot, which can ignite on each point... It's really a great opportunity, a great experience and an additional challenge to manage to make a great match ."

For her part, Coco Gauff, knows the current level of the Frenchwoman and hopes to put an end to this crazy series. "I think she's playing the best tennis she's played in a long time. It will be a challenge. When you play against these players who are on the rise, it's more of a mental challenge. You just have to accept that she's going to hit some great shots, because I know she will."

The quarter-final of the US Open 2022 between Garcia and Gauff will be to be followed live from 1 am on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday according to the programming of the US Open.

As since the very beginning of this US Open 2022, the Grand Slam meeting between Caroline Garcia and the American Coco Gauff will be to be followed live on the antennas of Eurosport.