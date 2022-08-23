Gamescom 2022: where and at what time to watch the conference live?

A new edition of the most European of video game fairs awaits us this year with the imminent arrival of Gamescom 2022. On the menu, a big evening of announcements and a short week of celebration of video games, in physics if you please. please!

[Updated August 23, 2021 at 11:06 a.m.] If you thought back-to-school was gloomy or downright depressing, video game fans don't worry, Gamescom 2022 is here to reassure you. The first physical edition of a major video game fair since 2019, the famous German festival intends to do things big, by offering more than five days of video game celebration, and above all a grand opening night presented by the only and the only Geoff Keighley. Not enough to break a duck's three legs, you might say. And yet quite the contrary, it is during this evening that the future projects of some of the biggest studios in the field will be presented, as well as a myriad of releases from studios as modest as they are talented. If you want to follow the event closely, we invite you to discover it in detail and live in this article.

To mark the start of any self-respecting video game fair, exhibitors usually start the week with an opening conference which traditionally brings together its most prestigious exhibitors. And Gamescom 2022 is no exception with Gamescom Opening Night Live. This is a show of just over an hour and a half, presented live by journalist and influencer Geoff Keighley, and which will offer us to discover gameplay images, information and exclusive trailers relating to the various Gamescom exhibitors. We will therefore not have to wait for news of Nintendo, Playstation or Activision-Blizzard games, the big absentees of the week.

Gamescom 2022 takes place face-to-face at the Koelnmesse in Cologne. It will be held from August 23 to August 28. This event will be officially launched by the Gamescom Opening Night Live, presented by Geoff Keighley on August 23 at 8 p.m. (French time). This evening is likely to be the keystone of the event since it will bring together more than thirty announcements of all kinds, among which we will find various projects still unpublished and unknown, but also crucial information on the next releases. from 2K Games, Ubisoft, Xbox and many other gaming giants. Big absent this year, Playstation, Activision-Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive and Nintendo, which reserve their announcements for their own events.

Among the exhibitors at Gamescom 2022, there are very, very beautiful people. Indeed, we can see Xbox, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco but also 2K Games, enough to give us some clues about the few crucial announcements to expect this week. Among the various big upcoming releases that we can hope for news at Gamescom, there are some that are almost guaranteed to offer us new information, such as Gotham Knights, Street Fighter 6, The Callisto Protocol or A Plague Tale: Requiem and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. To hope for news of the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, however, we will have to wait until September 15 and the Call of Duty Next conference.