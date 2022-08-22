Gamescom 2022: program, games, calendar... The event in detail

Gamescom is making a comeback this year! The most European of video game fairs offers us a hellish program, with many announcements to be expected. We will explain everything to you.

[Updated August 22, 2021 at 12:07 p.m.] Gamescom 2022 is coming at full speed and giving us a great start to the world of video games. For the first time after two years of health crisis, the 2022 edition of the convention will take place in physics at the Koelnmesse in Cologne (Germany). The event will bring together major players in the video game world, including Bandai Namco, Xbox, Warner Bros Games and Ubisoft. On the Gamescom 2022 menu, there will be many announcements, more than 1100 exhibitors from 53 countries, an opening night presented by Geoff Keighley, and of course many announcements and new projects. We summarize everything you need to know about the event.

Gamescom 2022 will take place face-to-face at the Koelnmesse in Cologne. It will be held from August 23 to August 28. This event will be officially launched by the Gamescom Opening Night Live, presented by Geoff Keighley on August 23 at 8 p.m. (French time). This evening is likely to be the keystone of the event since it will bring together more than thirty announcements of all kinds, among which we will find various projects still unpublished and unknown, but also crucial information on the next releases. from 2K Games, Ubisoft, Xbox and many other gaming giants. Big absent this year, Playstation, Activision-Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive and Nintendo, which reserve their announcements for their own events.

Among the exhibitors at Gamescom 2022, there are very, very beautiful people. Indeed, we can see Xbox, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco but also 2K Games, enough to give us some clues about the few crucial announcements to expect this week. Among the various big upcoming releases that we can hope for news at Gamescom, there are some that are almost guaranteed to offer us new information, such as Gotham Knights, Street Fighter 6, The Callisto Protocol or A Plague Tale: Requiem and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. To hope for news of the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, however, we will have to wait until September 15 and the Call of Duty Next conference.