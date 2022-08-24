Gamescom 2022: Dead Island 2, Sonic Frontiers… The announcements of the evening

Gamescom's Opening Night Live gave us a little over 2 hours of show dedicated to the future of video games, with many announcements, the essentials of which are summarized for you.

[Updated August 24, 2021 at 10:57 a.m.] The most European of video game fairs marked its opening yesterday with a big evening broadcast live on social networks. A ceremony presented by the one and only Geoff Keighley and which rekindled the flame of impatience among many fans from all walks of life. And for good reason, the Gamescom Opening Night Live lasted nearly two hours and allowed us to take news of around thirty upcoming releases. So there was something for everyone with even a pinch of surprises that will have shaken up our expectations. We summarize the essentials for you.

We start this summary strong with the undisputed star of the evening, Hogwarts Legacy: The Hogwarts Legacy. The long-awaited open-world RPG in the world of Harry Potter made a very noticeable appearance last night by offering us to discover a new trailer dedicated to the importance of dark magic in your playthrough. We can learn that the choices of our protagonist will be decisive, especially on the use of unforgivable spells. Unfortunately, Warner and Avalanche Studios haven't given us new gameplay footage.

To continue the momentum of the expected games but always pleasant to touch the gaze, we can mention the brief appearance of The Callisto Protocol. The new creation of Dead Space alumni has offered us new gameplay and more specifically combat footage, showing us that our protagonist has a few ways to defend himself against the horrors that await him on one of Jupiter's moons, and including some small gadgets that strongly remind us of Dead Space. Brutal, uncompromising gameplay, Glenn Schofield and his colleagues assume the origins of this new release and it shows.

To stay in the biggest announcements of the evening, we can note the return of the Dead Island franchise! The famous survivalist, apocalyptic and crazy FPS returns just over nine years after the release of Dead Island Riptide, with a Dead Island 2 straight from the studios of Deep Silver and Dambuster. Originally announced in 2014, the game had one of the most chaotic development of the last ten years, before obviously reappearing in the hands of Dambuster Studios. It was a small gameplay trailer that brought us the news, while finally offering us a release date for this unexpected sequel, February 3, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One.

Sonic Frontier also made a remarkable appearance during the evening, offering us to discover some handpicked gameplay sequences and frankly more pleasant to watch than what we have seen in the past. Indeed, the blue hedgehog is renewed and offers us a new adventure in the open world which seemed to us a little more dynamic, varied and epic. The fault of a frankly successful trailer and the first images of gameplay in an urban environment which had the gift of attracting our attention. In addition, the new release from SEGA has also confirmed its official release date, next November 8 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.

As for other announcements, we can also mention Gotham Knights which once again showed us its muscles while advancing its release date by four days. Dying Light 2 Stay Human also offered us to discover its first DLC Blooby Ties, which will offer you to become the champion of the Carnage Hall arena. Among the rumors confirmed last night, we could also see some gameplay sequences from the mysterious Lies of P, the new souls-like developed by Neowiz, but also from New Tales from the Borderlands, a narrative game that will take up the world of famous homonymous looters-shooters.

Gamescom 2022 takes place face-to-face at the Koelnmesse in Cologne. It will be held from August 23 to August 28. This event will be officially launched by the Gamescom Opening Night Live, presented by Geoff Keighley on August 23 at 8 p.m. (French time). This evening is likely to be the keystone of the event since it will bring together more than thirty announcements of all kinds, among which we will find various projects still unpublished and unknown, but also crucial information on the next releases. from 2K Games, Ubisoft, Xbox and many other gaming giants. Big absent this year, Playstation, Activision-Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive and Nintendo, which reserve their announcements for their own events.

