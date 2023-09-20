GAME. Can you find the records of the XV of France?

Selections, points scored, improbable scores... Do you know all the records in the history of the French XV? Test your knowledge!

The XV of France is 117 years of history. Suffice to say that since the start of the Blues on the international scene, many meetings have remained engraved in the memory. And with 1,165 different players having worn the tricolor jersey, certain performances have been set in stone. Today, Linternaute invites you to look back on these records which marked the history of the XV of France, through a game.

Largest number of selections, top scorer, improbable scores, spectators... You can discover all these crazy numbers by playing our quiz below. 10 questions are asked with three suggested answers. It's up to you to find the right one each time. There is no time limit for responding. Once you've selected your answer, tap "Next." The answer and a short explanation will then be given, then the next question will automatically appear.

To participate, it's right here:

To participate in our next game around the Rugby World Cup, meet before the French team's next match, against Italy, scheduled for Friday October 6, 2023.