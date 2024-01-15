Galthié list: absent, surprises... Which group against Ireland?

Fabien Galthié will unveil this Wednesday, January 16, the first post-World Cup list for the French XV.

We left the Blues a few months ago following a defeat in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup against South Africa. Three months later, the French XV is back for the 2024 6 Nations tournament. For their return to competition, the Blues will face Ireland on February 2 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. A shock which will be without Antoine Dupont since the captain of the XV of France has decided to put aside the selection to be able to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the rugby sevens team. But Antoine Dupont will not be the only one absent the Blues, we take stock

During the last day of the European Rugby Cup, Pierre Bourgarit injured his shoulder again, he who was making his return to the field this weekend. Dorian Aldegheri is very uncertain. The prop gave his place at half-time during the match against Ulster and suffered a kneecap injury. Released with concussion, Jonathan Danty must pass his HIA 3 exam to validate or not his presence in the group. On the other hand, Thibaud Flament, hit in the foot, is out, as are Jean Baptiste Gros, Sipili Falatea, Baptiste Serin, Dylan Cutin and Romain Ntamack, on the way back.

The first is hardly in doubt. Emmanuel Meafou, Toulouse's second row, will be present in Fabien Galthié's group, he who was unable to participate in the World Cup due to administrative problems, he being Australian by birth. Posolo Tuilagi should also appear in Fabien Galthié's group. The Catalan, only 19 years old, Samoan by birth, is eligible according to the vice president of the FFR despite the absence of a passport. With Flament's package, several names are circulating such as Gabrillagues, Lavault. At the back, Léo Barré, revelation from Stade Français is applying for a place with the Blues just like Romain Buros, back from Bordeaux, both could take the place of a Melvyn Jaminet who is more truly at club level. The UBB could also see Nicolas Depoortere be called in to complete this famous “Patrouille de France” which has been talked about for several weeks in the southwest. Matthis Lebel, in very good shape with Stade Toulouse, is also applying for the wing in place of Gabin Villière.

Baille, Wardi, S. Taofifenua ou Priso ; Aldegheri, Antonio, Laclayat.

Marchand, Mauvaka, Barlot or Baubigny.

Meafou, R. Taofifenua, Woki, Gabrillagues ou Lavault.

Alldritt, Cros, Jelonch, Ollivon, Macalou, Boudehent or Tanga.

Couilloud, Le Garrec, Lucu.

Hastoy, Jalibert.

Danty, Fickou, Moefana, Gailleton or Depoortere.

Bielle-Biarrey, Penaud, Villière or Lebel.

Jaminet, Ramos, Buros or Barré.