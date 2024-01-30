Galaxy AI: Samsung announces that its AI could pay off

The “Galaxy AI” artificial intelligence solution is at the center of the new Galaxy S24. However, Samsung today recognizes that the latter could well become profitable in the future.

Could the big new feature in the latest Samsung smartphones become chargeable in the future? In any case, this is what Tim Roh, president of the mobile section at Samsung, has just declared and what many predicted during the presentation of "Galaxy AI", Samsung's artificial intelligence solution.

During this so-called presentation, it was notably indicated that the functions of "Galaxy AI" were included and free until 2025. Several journalists and users then asked the question about this small insert which suggests a paid formula by two years.

Tim Roh then spoke to ET Telecom to confirm that "Galaxy AI" will certainly have paid functions in the future. The president defends himself by citing the high costs associated with the development and maintenance of Samsung's AI. The latter also specifies that only the most advanced functions of “Galaxy AI” could be affected by this price change. This could allow the most demanding users to benefit from the best advances in Samsung's AI, while the general public will be able to make do with the functions already included with the purchase of their phone.

One question remains: will these changes impact the latest Samsung Galaxy S24? If this is the case, the latter would then lose a large part of their main novelties. It should be noted that the manufacturer's most recent devices (the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Tab S9) will also receive "Galaxy AI" in the coming months .