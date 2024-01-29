Gabriel Attal's speech to the Assembly: the announcements that the Prime Minister will make

Appointed on January 9 in Matignon, Gabriel Attal must present his roadmap to the Assembly this Tuesday afternoon. Here's what the new Prime Minister should talk about in his policy speech.

Under fire from the anger of farmers for ten days now, Gabriel Attal is expected on another front line this Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The new Prime Minister, and youngest head of government in the history of the Fifth Republic , must indeed deliver his long-awaited general policy speech to the National Assembly. His 14 ministers should be there to support him in the face of a chamber of 577 deputies, a majority of whom are clearly not on board with his cause (329 opposition deputies).

Gabriel Attal will begin his general policy speech at 3 p.m. and, according to information from Ouest-France, his speech should last, like that of Édouard Philippe and Jean Castex who preceded him, around an hour . Élisabeth Borne spoke for an hour and a half. On the program: the Prime Minister will detail his roadmap for the coming months. Twenty-one days after taking office, and while he has increased his trips to the field, visiting flood victims in Pas-de-Calais, going to a college, to a hospital, to a police station or even on a market, not counting his visit to a farmers' blockade in Haute-Garonne on Friday, Gabriel Attal, who also had time to consult party leaders, different parliamentary groups, as well as unions, should speak education, security, purchasing power, access to care, ecology, housing, discussing the fate of the middle classes and, unsurprisingly, that of farmers.

Note that it is not excluded, as Ouest-France further emphasizes, that Gabriel Attal will take the opportunity to make some announcements, so as not to repeat Emmanuel's January 16 press conference. Macron. It also seems certain that the Prime Minister, lacking an absolute majority in the National Assembly, will not risk seeking a vote of confidence from the deputies. If the left has already promised a motion of censure, the Republicans and the National Rally have made it known that they would not vote for it a priori. Once this difficult moment has passed, Gabriel Attal will have a few hours of respite (or not), before going to the Senate on Wednesday. This time, it is in front of the senators that he will deliver his general policy speech.