Gabriel Attal's popularity rating is already falling

The opinion of the French concerning their new Prime Minister is tarnished, including among Macronist sympathizers.

This is the most severe dropout for a Prime Minister of the Macron era. In less than a month, Gabriel Attal has lost six points of favorable opinion. His popularity rating, which stood at 37% at the time of his appointment to Matignon, fell to 31% in the new YouGov barometer for HuffPost, unveiled this Tuesday, February 6. The head of government has had a troubled start, having taken the full brunt of the farmers' anger.

It must be said that Gabriel Attal left with remarkable popularity: in his former position at National Education, he was the most appreciated of the ministers in Elisabeth Borne's government. The latter completed her task at the top of the State with only 22% favorable opinion. In his first month at Matignon, Borne had lost two points of favorable opinion, just like Jean Castex. Edouard Philippe, for his part, had seen his popularity soar, going from 31% to 39%.

For Attal, the dropout is particularly marked among opposition supporters. Its rating drops by 11 points among respondents close to Nupes and by 14 points among those from the RN. It also fell by 12 points among LR supporters, a sign that the government's turn to the right is not bearing fruit. Finally, more strikingly, Attal lost two points among supporters of his own camp. His debut at Matignon did not convince.