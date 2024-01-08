Gabriel Attal: an ideal Prime Minister?

A few hours after the resignation of Élisabeth Borne and while her replacement should be announced Tuesday morning, it is the name of the Minister of National Education who seemed to come up most often, Monday evening, to succeed her.

Since the psychodrama of the immigration law, just before the end of year holidays, rumors were rife regarding a future reshuffle. The resignation of Élisabeth Borne, Monday January 8, 2024, made it official. So, who to replace her? In the evening, no names were officially revealed. Just several concordant sources agreed on the fact that the revelation of the name of the new Prime Minister would not take place before Tuesday morning. However, one surname came up more than the others: that of the Minister of National Education. Now aged 34, Gabriel Attal seemed to be the favorite this Monday evening to succeed Élisabeth Borne.

If his appointment could constitute the big surprise of this reshuffle, the current Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal would indeed have become “the most likely hypothesis”, according to our colleagues at BFMTV. Faithful to Emmanuel Macron, the minister, only 34 years old, notably proposed a series of measures to raise the level of students in French and launched a major national test to implement uniforms at school with voluntary establishments from the start of the 2024 school year.

Until then, the names of Sébastien Lecornu and Julien Denormandie kept coming back to take the post of Prime Minister. Richard Ferrand and Bruno Le Maire also seemed to be starting a step ahead of Gabriel Attal. We could therefore see a fairly significant turnaround in the situation. The Minister of National Education could become the youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic, ahead of Laurent Fabius, appointed to this position in 1984, at the age of 37.