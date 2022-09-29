FUT 23 and its changes explained to beginners, our guide

FIFA 23 has only been available for a few days and already the FUT mode is attracting many players, veterans and novices alike. But this new version includes a lot of changes, which we explain in detail in our beginner's guide.

[Updated September 29, 2022 3:56 PM] FIFA 23 marks the start of an intense football season for fans of the FUT mode. FUT 23 brings with it many changes, in particular simplifications of ergonomics and collective score which could well be a game-changer this year. Indeed, Electronic Arts announced its desire to promote diversity in team compositions and notably removed the position links in the collective score as well as the negative collective score. Enough to try new team compositions, and perhaps find the rare composition to help you progress on Division Rivals. In the meantime, we have prepared a short guide to the FUT 23 mode of FIFA 23, to allow you to start the season on the right foot, and without breaking the bank.

To get started, we'd have to define FIFA 23's FUT mode. It's a competitive game mode, where players build and manage their own team, before engaging in one-on-one and two-on-one ranked matches. against two. FIFA Ultimate Team (or FUT) is an entirely different world to the "classic" FIFA experience, it's far more comprehensive, hard to pick up, and fiercely competitive. But it attracts more and more players each year, by its complexity, its depth and its rewarding side. It is a mode that requires time and dedication, and if desired, money. But we will not leave aside there, this guide being a simple set of advice for players wishing to embark on the FUT adventure, without spending a penny.

And yes, because it must be remembered, FUT is based on the acquisition and sale of players, which we accumulate via packs that we can obtain by completing objectives, or by putting money into them. The (soccer) players each have one or more cards, with their own statistics, which divide them into four categories; bronze players, silver players and gold players, as well as special players, the latter being the most difficult to obtain. To give you an idea, the biggest players in FUT spend several thousand euros at the start of the season to multiply the purchases of packs and put together the best team possible. But out of the question for us to spend a kopek there

The FUT mode is therefore based on the composition of a team, with which you will face other players in the Division Rivals mode in order to climb the levels that make up the divisions. There are 10 Divisions and an Elite Division, with Division 10 being the weakest, and Elite the strongest. Your team is made up of players with different ratings and statistics, some of whom you can sell to earn credits that will allow you to acquire other players. The transfer market in FIFA FUT is complex and somewhat similar in principle to an MMORPG auction house. Player prices are fluctuating and depend on their popularity and value in a squad at any given time. The stronger the player is in a FUT squad, the more expensive they will be. Conversely, a very expensive player today may very well see its value tenfold in a week. That's why you have to deal with the transfer market sparingly.

In FUT mode, your team is made up of individual players, from different clubs, different leagues and different countries. Only, the relationships between your players create what is called the "collective score" of your team. This stat defines the level of complicity between your different players, and the higher its value, the stronger your team will be, and the more your players will benefit from stat bonuses. Big changes have arrived with FIFA 23 to your team's Chemistry system. Position links between players have been removed, allowing different players sharing common attributes (league, country, club) to increase your collective score regardless of their position on the pitch. A drastic change for the FUT mode, which will allow more variety in team compositions.

Each player's Chemistry score is now between 0 and 3, indicated by three small stars to the left of their card. The more a player is suited to your composition, the closer their collective score will be to three. Previously, your team's Chemistry stat score was between 1 and 100, now it's set between 0 and 33 (3x11). Of course, the higher this value, the better your players will perform on the field.

The more you play FUT, the more weekly rewards you earn. Each week, challenges will be offered to you which, once completed, will allow you to win player packs. Do not hesitate to consult them every week to maximize your chances of obtaining new packs.

You now have everything you need to get started on the most competitive of FIFA 23 modes. Don't forget, a big part of the game revolves around micro-transactions and it's nice to remember that there is a certain class to play FUT 23 without opening your wallet to make it easier. Here we play hard. This guide was developed with the help of streamers Popov and Pafol, whom we thank.