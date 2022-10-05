Fuel shortage at Total: still dry, where to find fuel? The map

PETROL SHORTAGE. Total is still facing supply problems at its service stations in the middle of the week. Is the situation improving? Here are some tips and the map to find fuel near you.

[Updated October 5, 2022 at 12:05 p.m.] Ile de France but also Bouches du Rhône or Nord-Pas de Calais, the number of departments and regions affected by difficulties in finding fuel further increased at the start of the week. There is no generalized shortage, but there are major difficulties locally in finding fuel at Total stations. The latter experienced a large influx due to the lower price than their competitors following the announcement of a 20-cent discount in addition to the 30-cent discount put in place by the government. As a result, the oil tanker is experiencing supply difficulties at certain stations, especially since last week when a strike affected several refineries, complicating the supply of stations already in tight flow.

Gradually, the situation became tense in several regions. In Ile de France or the Bouches du Rhône quickly affected at the approach of last weekend, was added the Hauts-de-France, particularly in Nord-Pas de Calais. RMC also noted earlier this week that the 8 Total stations in the Strasbourg conurbation were out of stock. The cause ? The influx of border motorists, especially Germans, who come to take advantage of cheaper rates than at home. To know where to go, know that TotalEnergies has set up an interactive map, allowing you to know the fuels available in the different service stations.

The giant's communication assures "that there is no shortage of fuel, because TotalEnergies has built up stocks and is currently importing regularly". The group also explains that since the beginning of September, service stations have experienced "a significant influx within [their] network of stations (about 30%)". There remains one final solution, already adopted by many motorists in recent days: turn to competitors and other fuel suppliers, even if it means paying more.

You can find below a map of French service stations. This is the "instant feed" of fuel prices in France, provided by the Ministry of the Economy and available here on the official website: https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/