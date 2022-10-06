Fuel Shortage at Total: Run Out? The situation, the map to find fuel

PETROL SHORTAGE. There are still supply difficulties this Thursday at gas stations, especially at Total with stockouts in 10% to 30% of stations depending on the region. Here are some tips and the map to find fuel near you.

[Updated on October 6, 2022 at 10:52 a.m.] Use of the State's strategic stock, consumption limitation measure... announced new arrangements. The prefects of Pas-de-Calais and Nord thus announced on Wednesday evening October 5 the ban "from now" and until Friday October 7, on the sale of fuel "in manually transportable containers". To "restore a normal situation as quickly as possible" in the North, "so-called "strategic" stocks were released today in order to restock service stations", also announced in the evening the prefect of Hauts-de-France.

According to Olivier Véran, government spokesman interviewed after the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, 12% of the service stations present in the territory were in a situation of shortage of gasoline. The situation was tense, particularly in the Hauts de France region with "more than 30% of stations encountering difficulties". Many stations are no longer able to offer their entire catalog every day: diesel is sometimes missing; elsewhere, unleaded 95-E10 gasoline or even Total's most expensive gasoline, Excellium 98. There is no widespread shortage, but there are great difficulties locally in finding fuel, especially at Total stations. The latter experienced a large influx due to the lower price than their competitors after the announcement of a 20 cent discount on top of the 30 cent discount put in place by the government. As a result, the tanker is experiencing supply difficulties at certain stations, especially since last week when a strike affected several refineries, complicating the supply of stations already in tight flow.

Gradually, the situation became tense in several regions. In Ile de France or the Bouches du Rhône quickly affected at the approach of last weekend, was added the Hauts-de-France, particularly in Nord-Pas de Calais. RMC also noted earlier this week that the 8 Total stations in the Strasbourg conurbation were out of stock. The cause ? The influx of border motorists, especially Germans, who come to take advantage of cheaper rates than at home. To know where to go, know that TotalEnergies has set up an interactive map, allowing you to know the fuels available in the different service stations.

The giant's communication assures "that there is no shortage of fuel, because TotalEnergies has built up stocks and is currently importing regularly". The group also explains that since the beginning of September, service stations have experienced "a significant influx within [their] network of stations (about 30%)". There remains one final solution, already adopted by many motorists in recent days: turn to competitors and other fuel suppliers, even if it means paying more.

You can find below a map of French service stations. This is the "instant feed" of fuel prices in France, provided by the Ministry of the Economy and available here on the official website: https://www.prix-carburants.gouv.fr/