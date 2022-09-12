Fuel discount: the end date confirmed by Bruno Le Maire. When ?

FUEL DISCOUNT 2022. The Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire has confirmed the end date of the fuel discount at the end of December.

[Updated September 12, 2022 at 9:29 a.m.] If there was still a slight doubt about the timing of the fuel discount, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire answered very clearly, this Monday, September 12 at the microphone of LCI: "this help, for all our compatriots, on fuel goes out from the end of December". In other words, there will no longer be any discount on the liter of fuel purchased at a service station from January 1, 2023. As a reminder, the discount of 30 centimes applies from September 1 to October 31, then the discount drops to 10 euro cents from November 1 to December 31, before being completely extinguished as announced by the minister. As a reminder, TotalEnergies is also offering an additional discount, of 20 euro cents then 10 euro cents, according to the same timetable as the government. By combining the two discounts, you can save 50 euro cents per liter at first, then 20 euro cents.

This support measure is part of the purchasing power law, an anti-inflation package voted this summer by deputies and senators. Total cost of the operation: 20 billion euros. Are all fuels concerned? The fuel discount will not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from this Thursday, September 1, 2022 concerns diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), diesel fishing, non-road diesel (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), vehicle natural gas (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form. Please note that the 30 cents discount will only apply to mainland France. Corsica and overseas territories will not be affected. In question, lower taxes on the price of fuel.

The fuel discount benefits from a "decreasing" calendar until it is completely extinguished at the end of December 2022. Here are the dates to remember:

No change in sight at the pump for motorists! The discount of 30 cents per liter of fuel will apply in exactly the same way as that of 18 cents in force since April 1, 2022. It is applied automatically at the time of payment, at the cash desk or by credit card at the pump. Contrary to what was announced, the price displayed at the pump is ultimately the one you will pay in the end. There is therefore no calculation to be made or discount to be requested from the pump, making the operation more legible and simple for the consumer. All fuels are concerned, unleaded 95, 95 E10, 98, diesel such as E85, liquefied natural gas or LPG. Here is the device summarized in three points:

No need to be a big wheeler or to justify business trips. Everyone will benefit from this feature, whether you have a store loyalty card or not. This measure concerns both households and businesses and is valid for all fuels, diesel, unleaded petrol such as E85. The discount is displayed directly on the totems present in service stations.

In a press release published on July 22, 2022, the Total group indicated a drop in fuel prices at its service stations. "From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold in stations by twenty euro cents per liter (...) then by ten euro cents per liter from November 1 to December 31", explains the group in this press release.

