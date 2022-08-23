Fuel Discount: Officially Extended! How much and for whom?

30 CENT FUEL DISCOUNT. A decree published in the Official Journal on Tuesday August 23 validated the extension and increase of the fuel discount.

[Updated August 23, 2022 at 3:20 p.m.] The extension of the fuel discount and the increase from 18 cents to 30 cents per liter purchased has just been approved! It was recorded by a decree published in the Official Journal this Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Indeed, from September 1 to October 31, its amount will be 30 euro cents. Then 10 euro cents from 1 November until 31 December. Still no apothecary calculations to be made, the price displayed by your pump attendant will be the price to pay. The operation can also take place at the checkout, or when you pay directly at the pump. This discount appears to be real good news in these times of galloping inflation (6.1% in July over one year), despite a decline in fuel prices observed in recent weeks. Indeed, after soaring to more than 2 euros per liter this summer, it has now stabilized at around 1.80 euros per litre.

Small clarification, the fuel discount will not apply to domestic fuel oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from the start of the school year will concern diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), fishing diesel, diesel non-road (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), natural gas vehicle (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form. Attention, the discount of 30 cents will only apply to metropolitan France. Corsica and overseas territories will not be affected. In question, lower taxes on the price of fuel.

No change in sight at the pump for motorists! The discount of 30 cents per liter of fuel will apply in exactly the same way as that of 18 cents in force since April 1, 2022. It is applied automatically at the time of payment, at the cash desk or by credit card at the pump. Contrary to what was announced, the price displayed at the pump is ultimately the one you will pay in the end. There is therefore no calculation to be made or discount to be requested from the pump, making the operation more legible and simple for the consumer. All fuels are concerned, unleaded 95, 95 E10, 98, diesel such as E85, liquefied natural gas or LPG. Here is the device summarized in three points:

No need to be a big wheeler or to justify business trips. Everyone will benefit from this feature, whether you have a store loyalty card or not. This measure concerns both households and businesses and is valid for all fuels, diesel, unleaded petrol such as E85. The discount is displayed directly on the totems present in service stations.

The amending finance bill for 2022 extends the discount of 18 cents per liter of fuel. If the government, through the voice of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, had announced that it wanted to set up degressive aid, going from 18 cents to 12 cents in October, then from 12 to 6 cents in November, before disappearing purely and simply in December, the device was finally changed. Two successive waves will follow the 18 centimes from the end of the summer:

The economy at the pump is not invisible despite the sharp rise in prices. Former Prime Minister Jean Castex gave an example during the presentation of the device in April 2022: that of a full tank of 60 liters of fuel, i.e. a tank of a good-sized car (a city car displays a tank of 45 to 50 liters) "You save 9 euros" for a full 60 liters, he said in the columns of Parisian. Since then, the device has evolved to finally reach 18 euro cents per liter of fuel, a saving of up to around 11 euros per tank. With a price of around 2 euros per litre, a full tank goes from 120 euros to around 109 euros.

The fuel discount will not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from the start of the school year will concern diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), fishing diesel, diesel non-road (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), natural gas vehicle (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form.

In a press release published on July 22, 2022, the Total group indicated a drop in fuel prices at its service stations. "From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold in stations by twenty euro cents per liter (...) then by ten euro cents per liter from November 1 to December 31", explains the group in this press release.