Fuel discount: it will not be extended! New help to compensate?

FUEL DISCOUNT 2022. For the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, the fuel discount will not be extended. On the other hand, new aid could see the light of day in the event of a surge in prices at the pump. For who ? We will explain everything to you.

[Updated October 13, 2022 at 8:55 a.m.] This Thursday, October 13, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire was invited to the microphone of RTL. At the heart of the debate, the fuel of course. The tenant of Bercy has already provided an answer as to a possible extension of this discount: "The government will not extend the discount". Loud and clear. "On the other hand, if the prices increase (...) I do not exclude support for motorists who have no choice but to take their car to work. It will be targeted support". What give hope to the many employees who travel tens of kilometers morning and evening, to get to their place of work, especially in rural areas, little or not served by public transport.

The executive also asked for an extra effort from Total. The objective, to extend the discount of 20 cents proposed by the energy giant, in parallel with that of the government: "We are asking, with the Ministry of the Economy, with the Ministry of Energy if we cannot on the side of Total, that the rebate be prolonged” declared the Minister of Transport Clément Beaune, Tuesday October 11 at the microphone of RMC. This extension of the discount would be for a few days, so that users who did not have access to fuel could fill up while benefiting from the discount.

As a reminder, the fuel discount has a very simple calendar. The amount is 30 euro cents until October 31. From November 1 to December 31, the amount is 10 euro cents. From January 1, 2023, it's over. At the same time, the CEO of Total Patrick Pouyanné is offering a second discount specific to his brand. It is also degressive and follows the same timetable as that of the government. Small difference, it is currently 20 cents, then will drop to 10 cents, before dying out. In other words, until October 31, you can expect a discount of 50 euro cents per liter at a Total station.

The fuel discount benefits from a "decreasing" calendar until it is completely extinguished at the end of December 2022. Here are the dates to remember:

No change in sight at the pump for motorists! The discount of 30 cents per liter of fuel applies in exactly the same way as that of 18 cents in force since April 1, 2022. It is applied automatically at the time of payment, at the cash desk or by credit card at the pump. Contrary to what has been announced, the price displayed at the pump is ultimately the one you will ultimately pay. There is therefore no calculation to be made or discount to be requested from the pump, making the operation more legible and simple for the consumer. All fuels are concerned, unleaded 95, 95 E10, 98, diesel such as E85, liquefied natural gas or LPG. Here is the device summarized in three points:

No need to be a big wheeler or to justify business trips. Anyone can benefit from this feature, whether you have a store loyalty card or not. This measure concerns both households and businesses and is valid for all fuels, diesel, unleaded petrol such as E85. The discount is displayed directly on the totems present in service stations.

Are all fuels affected? The fuel discount does not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from this Thursday, September 1, 2022 concerns diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), diesel fishing, non-road diesel (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), vehicle natural gas (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form. Please note that the 30 cents discount only applies to mainland France. Corsica and overseas territories will not be affected. In question, lower taxes on the price of fuel.

In a press release published on July 22, 2022, the Total group indicated a drop in fuel prices at its service stations. "From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold in stations by twenty euro cents per liter (...) then by ten euro cents per liter from November 1 to December 31", explains the group in this press release.

