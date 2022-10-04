Fuel discount: how much as of November 1, 2022?

FUEL DISCOUNT 2022. Gradually, the fuel discount of 30 euro cents will decrease and then disappear permanently. Discover the complete calendar, with all the dates and amounts.

[Updated Oct 4, 2022 9:23 AM] The fuel discount has taken effect. For several days, some TotalEnergies service stations have literally run dry. The crowds are such that the attendants no longer have enough stock to offer their customers. In some regions, especially in the East, the Germans also come to help themselves to find cheap fuel, just on the other side of the border. But how long will this last? In reality, the fuel discount has a very simple schedule. The amount is 30 euro cents until October 31. From November 1 to December 31, the amount is 10 euro cents. From January 1, 2023, it's over.

As a reminder, the CEO of Total Patrick Pouyanné offers, in parallel with the government discount, a discount specific to his brand. It is also degressive and follows the same timetable as that of the government. Small difference, it is currently 20 cents, then will drop to 10 cents, before dying out. In other words, until October 31, you can expect a discount of 50 euro cents per liter at a Total station. The fuel discount is part of the purchasing power law, an anti-inflation package passed this summer by deputies and senators. Total cost of the operation: 20 billion euros.

The fuel discount benefits from a "decreasing" calendar until it is completely extinguished at the end of December 2022. Here are the dates to remember:

No change in sight at the pump for motorists! The discount of 30 cents per liter of fuel will apply in exactly the same way as that of 18 cents in force since April 1, 2022. It is applied automatically at the time of payment, at the cash desk or by credit card at the pump. Contrary to what has been announced, the price displayed at the pump is ultimately the one you will ultimately pay. There is therefore no calculation to be made or discount to be requested from the pump, making the operation more legible and simple for the consumer. All fuels are concerned, unleaded 95, 95 E10, 98, diesel such as E85, liquefied natural gas or LPG. Here is the device summarized in three points:

No need to be a big wheeler or to justify business trips. Everyone will benefit from this feature, whether you have a store loyalty card or not. This measure concerns both households and businesses and is valid for all fuels, diesel, unleaded petrol such as E85. The discount is displayed directly on the totems present in service stations.

Are all fuels affected? The fuel discount will not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from this Thursday, September 1, 2022 concerns diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), diesel fishing, non-road diesel (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), vehicle natural gas (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form. Please note that the 30 cents discount will only apply to mainland France. Corsica and overseas territories will not be affected. In question, lower taxes on the price of fuel.

In a press release published on July 22, 2022, the Total group indicated a drop in fuel prices at its service stations. "From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold in stations by twenty euro cents per liter (...) then by ten euro cents per liter from November 1 to December 31", explains the group in this press release.

