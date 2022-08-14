Fuel discount: extended until back to school, new amount

30 CENT FUEL DISCOUNT. The government fuel rebate has been extended under the Purchasing Power Act. In September, this discount will be 30 cents per liter of fuel.

[Updated Aug 14, 2022 6:07 PM] The 18 cents per liter fuel rebate, introduced by the government, was due to end on July 31 and then on August 31. It is finally extended until the start of the school year and will even increase to reach 30 cents per liter of fuel during the months of September and October. Implemented on April 1, 2022 in the face of soaring oil prices, this exceptional aid will be less in November and December and should disappear at the end of 2022.

The government has extended the fuel discount until the end of December 2022, as part of the measures adopted for the purchasing power law. Thus, a discount of 30 euro cents per liter of fuel is planned for the months of September and October 2022, before going to 10 euro cents in November and December. Since the beginning of 2022, fuel prices have increased due to the war in Ukraine. These reached then exceeded 2 euros per liter before the summer to settle, on average, at 1.80 euros per liter in mid-August.

No change in sight at the pump for motorists! The discount of 30 cents per liter of fuel will apply in exactly the same way as that of 18 cents in force since April 1, 2022. It is applied automatically at the time of payment, at the cash desk or by credit card at the pump. Contrary to what was announced, the price displayed at the pump is ultimately the one you will pay in the end. There is therefore no calculation to be made or discount to be requested from the pump, making the operation more legible and simple for the consumer. All fuels are concerned, unleaded 95, 95 E10, 98, diesel such as E85, liquefied natural gas or LPG. Here is the device summarized in three points:

No need to be a big wheeler or to justify business trips. Everyone will benefit from this feature, whether you have a store loyalty card or not. This measure concerns both households and businesses and is valid for all fuels, diesel, unleaded petrol such as E85. The discount is displayed directly on the totems present in service stations.

The amending finance bill for 2022 extends the discount of 18 cents per liter of fuel. If the government, through the voice of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, had announced that it wanted to set up degressive aid, going from 18 cents to 12 cents in October, then from 12 to 6 cents in November, before disappearing purely and simply in December, the device was finally changed. Two successive waves will follow the 18 centimes from the end of the summer:

The economy at the pump is not invisible despite the sharp rise in prices. Former Prime Minister Jean Castex gave an example during the presentation of the device in April 2022: that of a full tank of 60 liters of fuel, i.e. a tank of a good-sized car (a city car displays a tank of 45 to 50 liters) "You save 9 euros" for a full 60 liters, he said in the columns of Parisian. Since then, the device has evolved to finally reach 18 euro cents per liter of fuel, a saving of up to around 11 euros per tank. With a price of around 2 euros per litre, a full tank goes from 120 euros to around 109 euros.

In a press release published on July 22, 2022, the Total group indicated a drop in fuel prices at its service stations. "From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold in stations by twenty euro cents per liter (...) then by ten euro cents per liter from November 1 to December 31", explains the group in this press release.