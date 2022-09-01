Fuel discount: a second bonus at Total?

FUEL DISCOUNT 2022. The fuel bonus could well exceed the 30 cents offered since September 1. For who ? Until when ? At Total? We take stock.

[Updated September 2, 2022 at 8:08 a.m.] Since Thursday, September 1, the fuel discount has increased from 18 to 30 euro cents per liter purchased at a service station. A support measure voted this summer, in the purchasing power package put in place to fight against rising prices. This discount is only valid in mainland France, from September 1 to October 31. Before going to 10 cents from November 1 to December 31, then going out. But the economy could be much better! How about filling up at Total? This could allow you to benefit from a discount of ... 50 cents. Indeed, the energy giant offers, in addition to the government rebate, an additional discount of 20 euro cents. In other words, for a liter of diesel at 2 euros, you will pay 1.50 euros for the duration of the operation (two months). This is enough to worry the small independent gas station attendants who risk seeing some customers desert their service stations, and take advantage of the more attractive offer offered by Total Energies in these times of galloping inflation.

This support measure is part of the purchasing power law, an anti-inflation package voted this summer by deputies and senators. Total cost of the operation: 20 billion euros. Are all fuels concerned? The fuel discount will not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from this Thursday, September 1, 2022 concerns diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), diesel fishing, non-road diesel (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), vehicle natural gas (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form. Please note that the 30 cents discount will only apply to mainland France. Corsica and overseas territories will not be affected. In question, lower taxes on the price of fuel.

No need to be a big wheeler or to justify business trips. Everyone will benefit from this feature, whether you have a store loyalty card or not. This measure concerns both households and businesses and is valid for all fuels, diesel, unleaded petrol such as E85. The discount is displayed directly on the totems present in service stations.

No change in sight at the pump for motorists! The discount of 30 cents per liter of fuel will apply in exactly the same way as that of 18 cents in force since April 1, 2022. It is applied automatically at the time of payment, at the cash desk or by credit card at the pump. Contrary to what was announced, the price displayed at the pump is ultimately the one you will pay in the end. There is therefore no calculation to be made or discount to be requested from the pump, making the operation more legible and simple for the consumer. All fuels are concerned, unleaded 95, 95 E10, 98, diesel such as E85, liquefied natural gas or LPG. Here is the device summarized in three points:

The amending finance bill for 2022 extends the discount of 18 cents per liter of fuel. If the government, through the voice of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, had announced that it wanted to set up degressive aid, going from 18 cents to 12 cents in October, then from 12 to 6 cents in November, before disappearing purely and simply in December, the device was finally changed. Two successive waves will follow the 18 centimes from the end of the summer:

The fuel discount will not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from the start of the school year will concern diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), fishing diesel, diesel non-road (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), natural gas vehicle (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form.

In a press release published on July 22, 2022, the Total group indicated a drop in fuel prices at its service stations. "From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold in stations by twenty euro cents per liter (...) then by ten euro cents per liter from November 1 to December 31", explains the group in this press release.