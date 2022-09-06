Fuel discount: 50 cents at Total! How long?

FUEL DISCOUNT 2022. Since September 1, motorists have benefited from a rebate of 50 cents per liter purchased from Total. How does it work? What end date? We take stock.

[Updated September 6, 2022 at 11:37 a.m.] Since September 1, you may have seen some pretty amazing prices when passing near a gas station. 1.50 euros, 1.40 euros per litre... Prices that had not been displayed for a very long time. And for good reason, the fuel discount has been there! Until October 31, 2022, a discount of 30 euro cents per liter purchased is applied as part of the purchasing power law aimed at protecting the purchasing power of French households. Even better, energy giant Total is offering a second rebate of 20 euro cents per liter on top of the first government bonus. At TotalEnergies, the total discount reaches 50 euro cents for a period of two months. From November 1, these two discounts will increase to 10 euro cents each, before going out at the end of the year.

This support measure is part of the purchasing power law, an anti-inflation package voted this summer by deputies and senators. Total cost of the operation: 20 billion euros. Are all fuels concerned? The fuel discount will not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from this Thursday, September 1, 2022 concerns diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), diesel fishing, non-road diesel (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), vehicle natural gas (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form. Please note that the 30 cents discount will only apply to mainland France. Corsica and overseas territories will not be affected. In question, lower taxes on the price of fuel.

No need to be a big wheeler or to justify business trips. Everyone will benefit from this feature, whether you have a store loyalty card or not. This measure concerns both households and businesses and is valid for all fuels, diesel, unleaded petrol such as E85. The discount is displayed directly on the totems present in service stations.

The amending finance bill for 2022 extends the rebate of 18 cents per liter of fuel. If the government, through the voice of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, had announced that it wanted to set up degressive aid, going from 18 cents to 12 cents in October, then from 12 to 6 cents in November, before disappearing altogether and simply in December, the device was finally changed. Two successive waves will follow the 18 centimes from the end of the summer:

In a press release published on July 22, 2022, the Total group indicated a drop in fuel prices at its service stations. "From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower the price of petroleum fuels sold in stations by twenty euro cents per liter (...) then by ten euro cents per liter from November 1 to December 31", explains the group in this press release.

No change in sight at the pump for motorists! The discount of 30 cents per liter of fuel will apply in exactly the same way as that of 18 cents in force since April 1, 2022. It is applied automatically at the time of payment, at the cash desk or by credit card at the pump. Contrary to what was announced, the price displayed at the pump is ultimately the one you will pay in the end. There is therefore no calculation to be made or discount to be requested from the pump, making the operation more legible and simple for the consumer. All fuels are concerned, unleaded 95, 95 E10, 98, diesel such as E85, liquefied natural gas or LPG. Here is the device summarized in three points:

The fuel discount will not apply to heating oil, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. This discount of 30 cents from the start of the school year will concern diesel, gasoline (SP95, SP98-E5, SP-95-E10), super ethanol (E85), diesel ethanol (ED95), fishing diesel, diesel non-road (GNR), liquefied petroleum gas fuel (LPG-c), natural gas vehicle (NGV) in compressed (CNG) or liquefied (LNG) form.