From Guyana, Élisabeth Borne maintains uncertainty about her political future

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has been in Guyana for two days. Destination from which she did not wish to say more about her future, a few days before a decisive council of ministers.

Élisabeth Borne far from the Parisian tumult. Indeed, after having attentively listened to the speech of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron during New Year's Eve, the Prime Minister could not ignore the questions concerning her future during her visit to Guyana. “You know, I head a government under the authority of the President of the Republic. It is obviously very important for me to go everywhere in the territory,” she declared.

Asked about the projects she wishes to carry out as Prime Minister, the main interested party responded at the microphone of France Info: "I thank you for your question but I think we will have the opportunity to come back to it shortly". A way of sweeping angry questions under the rug, and the next few days which promise to be quite lively upon his return to the French capital. Because for two days and despite the rumor of a major reshuffle and an uncertain future for her, Élisabeth Borne has been present in Guyana to discuss the major issues in the region. Welcomed in a Native American village where dancers in traditional dress waited for her before taking her by the shoulders, the number 2 in the government let herself be caught up in the game despite the tense climate which should surround her return to mainland France.

As a reminder, the Élysée Palace has decided to postpone the council of ministers scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, to the following Wednesday. In his speech on December 31, Emmanuel Macron said he was satisfied with the past twelve months, and thanked the Prime Minister “especially” for the work accomplished since taking office.