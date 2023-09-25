French Days smartphone: the best offers from Samsung, Google, Xiaomi...

FRENCH DAYS SMARTPHONE. The big return of French Days 2023 allows you to achieve great deals! Discover the best promotions available from Google, Samsung and Xiaomi.

French Days 2023 returns from September 26 to October 2! This event, designed to rival American Black Friday, allows you to achieve all kinds of good deals. For almost a week, several brands are offering different promotions that may interest you.

Smartphones are often in high demand during French Days. Whether it's a Samsung Galaxy, the latest Google Pixel or a Xiaomi / Redmi Note, here are the best promotions currently available on the different sites participating in the operation.

Several budgets are available to enjoy French Days 2023 on smartphones. Whether you're looking for a high-end phone or a more affordable model, you should be able to find what you're looking for among our selection. Find the best promotions available on smartphones as part of French Days 2023.

Do not hesitate to consult our article reserved for French Days promotions on the iPhone. You will find there the potential upcoming promotions on different iPhones from the Apple brand!

Samsung is a regular at French Days promotions. The manufacturer generally participates in each edition by making several smartphone references available. Whether it's the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the first Galaxy A prices or even the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold foldable phones, the promotions are often plentiful. Be careful though since the French Days only last one week!

The latest smartphone from Google is the Google Pixel 7. This phone has excellent value for money thanks to its superb photography performance and artificial intelligence. Although released a few months ago, the Google Pixel 7 is already benefiting from very good promotions, notably with the French Days 2023.

The Google Pixel 6 can still be found on sale alongside the French Days. Although the phone is not the most recent from Google, it is still possible to find it with big price reductions at several specialized resellers like Amazon or Rakuten. You will be able to take advantage of the Google Pixel 6 with nice reductions compared to its base price.

Are you looking for a high-performance and/or inexpensive smartphone during the French Days 2023? This is good since promotions are often present at Xiaomi. The company offers all kinds of smartphones that cover many budgets and might just suit you!

If you are looking for very good value for money during French Days 2023, you can count on the Redmi Note series. The latter is excellent for its price sector. You will be able to benefit from an excellent phone without sacrificing your budget.

Oppo is obviously participating in French Days 2023. The manufacturer continues to offer several attractive references which can be offered on promotion during the event. Some price reductions can be found during the week dedicated to French Days 2023, but within the limit of the duration of the operation and available stocks.

The French Days take place from September 26 to October 4, 2023. Do not hesitate to consult our selection of the best offers available during the event. We bring together the best deals from different resellers such as Fnac, Cdiscount, Darty, Boulanger, and many others!