French Days iPhone: what promotions on iPhones?

FRENCH DAYS IPHONE. The French Days are back with several promotions aimed at French-speaking consumers! Find the best price reductions on the iPhone for the French Days.

Is the iPhone on sale for the French Days? The answer is yes ! Some brands are offering crossed out prices as part of the operation. These relate in particular to the iPhone 11 in several of its colors, making it even more accessible than before. The other more recent models such as the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13 still benefit from some promotions on the sidelines of the French Days.

The French Days do not directly concern the new iPhone 14. Deemed overpriced by several consumers, this phone made in Apple already has some price reductions, especially at Rakuten.

The French Days do not directly concern the iPhone 13. The Apple phone is still selling very well, in particular thanks to its A15 Bionic processor. The latter is excellent for managing your daily applications and launching the most resource-intensive games, while preserving your battery! The iPhone 13 is not outdone in terms of its photo since it is still considered one of the masters in the field. The latter is on sale, not for the French Days, but for a few months already.

The iPhone 12 also benefits from attractive promotions on the sidelines of the French Days. Although the latter is almost two years old, it still has excellent performance which is not so far from that of the 13! The iPhone 12 already had the reputation of being more accessible than its successor, but this is even more true with the promotions on the sidelines of the French Days on the iPhone.

The French Days are back this year with new promotions on the iPhone 11. This model, always very popular for its many qualities, is currently available with several crossed out prices. Various merchants are selling off the base price of the iPhone 11, making it one of the best deals of these French Days 2022!

The French Days are taking place right now and have some great promotions on the iPhone. But it is not the only product concerned by the event. Do not hesitate to consult our article dedicated to the French Days which are currently held from Friday 23 until Monday 26 September.